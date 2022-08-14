Karabo Ntshweng, who rose to prominence for presenting on the local television channel YoTV is officially married

The television presenter has been keeping her followers to date on her journey from the time her bae popped the question to her bridal shower

Pictures and videos from the lavish traditional ceremony were shared on social media by Sidwell Ngwenya, who attended the event

Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng is officially a married woman. The stunner tied the knot to her longtime bae at a lavish ceremony recently.

Media personality Karabo Ntshweng tied the knot in a lavish traditional ceremony. Image: @karabontshweng.

Source: Instagram

Karabo has never been the one to keep her relationship private. The media personality has been sharing her journey to becoming a Mrs with her fans and followers.

The star had Mzansi grinning from ear to ear when she announced that her bae had popped the question last year. She has been keeping her fans in the loop on her Instagram page. She even shared snaps from her surprise bridal shower. She wrote:

"My family through the most epic bridal shower for me and gathered all my favourite people for my final soirée as Miss Ntshweng! What a vibe."

According to ZAlebs, Karabo tied the knot over the weekend. Pictures and videos from the star's top-notch traditional ceremony were shared on social media by former Generations actor Sidwell Ngwenya, a guest at the event.

