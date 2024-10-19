House producer and DJ Prince Kaybee gave a fan an anticlimatic response to the question of his net worth compared to Cassper Nyovest

A curious online user, @ArchiboldTsoai, tagged Prince Kaybee to invite his response after saying he and his friends were debating it

The unflattering screenshot of his PayPayl balance sent other online users into raucous laughter, seeing hilarious shading come through

Prince Kaybee had a sharp riposte to another bickering fan on the timeline. Images: @PrinceKaybee_SA

In response to a curious fan's quipping, South African house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee set the record straight on his apparent net worth.

It started with an enthusiastic X user and ended with hilarity on the timeline.

Prince Kaybee shows fan unflattering balance

Kaybee was all too happy to set the record straight with the overconfident @ArchiboldTsoai to lessen the expectation, but more likely popping his bubble.

"@PrinceKaybee_SA, sho, bro. Big fan. Been following you since your kitchen days at Small Street daar [there in] Bloem. Ke nale mauwthi, nou re photse, listening to your music. Then topic ya hlaha hore who's richer between you and Cassper. Kere kwena, obviously. Mara majita ba hana."

Translated, the fan said he and a group of friends were chilling listening to the DJ's music, and the topic of who wielded a bigger bank balance between him and rapper Cassper Nyovest started.

He said he insisted Prince Kaybee had the edge over Cassper, but his friends disagreed. It was then up to Kaybee to reply, and almost true to form, the producer did not disappoint.

Sharing a screenshot of the randellas in his PayPal — R455.72 to be exact — Prince Kaybee set the money chatter record straight.

"This is what I’m worth; hope it helps," he wrote.

The simple response sparked a wave of laughter in the replies, attracting everything from shoddy jokes to raving laughter.

Among the cacklers, @Oracle5152 shaded:

"I am asking for R55, City Dad. Kancane nje (just a little)."

@_Sthulih offered:

"Send your details, grootman, for a small something nyana. Ngzoku setta (I'll sort you out) month end."

@wiseysiya2 suggested:

"You can join only fans. You'd make lots of moola that side."

Prince Kaybee laments Anele Mdoda attack

In related news, Briefly News reported that the claws came out for media personality Anele Mdoda as she again became the target of online bashing.

It seemed nothing the 947 radio jock posted could escape online users' ire. However, it seemed it went a little below the belt this time.

The triggering events were not lost on Prince Kaybee, who took to his X to lament the drilling directed at Mdoda.

