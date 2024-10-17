Gogo Skhotheni went on a podcast and revealed that she had received a private photo from a DJ

Mzanso came up with their assumptions, and many could not help but assume that it was Prince Kaybee she was talking about

Prince Kaybee responded to a comment by a tweep who assumed that he was the culprit

Prince Kaybee was set up by a tweep and he quickly caught his sub after assuming that the person was referring to him.

Prince Kaybee had a response ready after a tweep set him up. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Prince Kaybee responds to troll

A Twitter user reshared a video of Gogo Skhotheni speaking at a Podcast about the time a famous DJ sent her an explicit photo of himself. Without naming the DJ, Skhotheni sparked a wide range of responses with people making their assumptions.

@Mlu__N7 reshared the video with this caption and got a quick response from Prince Kaybee.

"A Certain famous DJ sent Gogo Sikhotheni a picture of his manhood. Who might be this famous DJ?"

Prince Kaybee caught his sub very quickly and responded with:

"You knew exactly what you were doing with this caption."

Mzansi reacts to the video of Gogo Skhotheni

Without naming Prince Kaybee, netizens seemed to have figured out who Skhotheni was referring to. Here are some of the responses:

@EdgarLegoale said:

"There's only one champ capable of such lol."

@orangie shared:

"She was about to be on the Hit list."

@Kidd_LZK shared:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA see how it's important to keep your brand clean? Now you're the first person everyone thinks of. 🥺"

@lenyasalaafrica added:

"Knowing this one, she would’ve posted and exposed the person. I think she’s lying."

@JimyMawela claimed:

"His stage name starts with Prince, obvious."

@sheriff_lethabo

"I'm sure it's Black coffee this one. Can't be princess, definitely not Cassper, madumane onale thuli, kabza ziyakhala, ai it can only be 1 Dj Black Coffee."

Prince Kaybee responds to DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto feud

In a previous report from Briefly News, Music producer Prince Kaybee has responded to the beef between Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto

This was after a netizen on social media asked the Charlotte hitmaker what he thought of their beef

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's response

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News