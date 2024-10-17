Viral Video of Woman Holding a Cow Esibayeni Sparks Cultural Debate
- A lady sparked a massive debate on TikTok after sharing a viral video working with a cow at her home's isibaya
- The hun did what many people called a man's job effortlessly while a person captured her in action
- Social media users were left divided as some people claimed that a woman is not allowed esibayeni while some argued differently
A lady attracted many comments after sharing a video of herself holding a cow with a rope at her home's kraal.
The video caused a lot of cultural debate, reaching 4.3 M views, 97K likes, and almost 3K comments after being shared under the hun's user handle @nomcebocebzar.
The babe esibayeni in action
In the video, the hun moves the cow towards the tree, proceeds to tie it and then releases it after a guy applies something to it.
Mzansi peeps debate about the hun being in the kraal
After seeing the video, the online community took to the comment section to express their views. A debate about culture and customs started, with some people saying women are not allowed in the kraal and others saying they are at their own parents' homes.
User @RodneyLebea said:
"In Limpopo, no woman enters that kraal .... only young girls who don't know a man can enter."
User @Skebheh👁 commented:
"Umfazi esibayeni? Cha niyasiphila bo is isizulu esisiqalayo ( A woman in the kraal? You guys are living a Zulu life we haven't seen)."
User @Thabile Bhango asked:
"Ndingamfumana kuphi lo cc hayi ndingazishaya ziphelele kuye (Where can I get this lady, I'd give her all)."
User @James079414
"Good work, but I advise don't wear red when working with cows, you may be attacked by a raging bull, just saying."
User @Crown advised:
"Wow, so amazing if you not married yet, hopefully someone is taking notice if a good wife to be🥰🥰😇."
User @MJENQE12 COMMENTED:
"Ngyaqalake ukbona ukut intombazane kweminye imizi ingena esbayeni kyacaca iyakhuphukela nasemsamu (It's my first time learning that a woman at some homes can enter the kraal)💔💔💔💔."
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za