A lady sparked a massive debate on TikTok after sharing a viral video working with a cow at her home's isibaya

The hun did what many people called a man's job effortlessly while a person captured her in action

Social media users were left divided as some people claimed that a woman is not allowed esibayeni while some argued differently

A Zulu babe showed off her strength by handling a cow in her home's kraal. Image: @nomcebzar

Source: TikTok

A lady attracted many comments after sharing a video of herself holding a cow with a rope at her home's kraal.

The video caused a lot of cultural debate, reaching 4.3 M views, 97K likes, and almost 3K comments after being shared under the hun's user handle @nomcebocebzar.

The babe esibayeni in action

In the video, the hun moves the cow towards the tree, proceeds to tie it and then releases it after a guy applies something to it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps debate about the hun being in the kraal

After seeing the video, the online community took to the comment section to express their views. A debate about culture and customs started, with some people saying women are not allowed in the kraal and others saying they are at their own parents' homes.

User @RodneyLebea said:

"In Limpopo, no woman enters that kraal .... only young girls who don't know a man can enter."

User @Skebheh👁 commented:

"Umfazi esibayeni? Cha niyasiphila bo is isizulu esisiqalayo ( A woman in the kraal? You guys are living a Zulu life we haven't seen)."

User @Thabile Bhango asked:

"Ndingamfumana kuphi lo cc hayi ndingazishaya ziphelele kuye (Where can I get this lady, I'd give her all)."

User @James079414

"Good work, but I advise don't wear red when working with cows, you may be attacked by a raging bull, just saying."

User @Crown advised:

"Wow, so amazing if you not married yet, hopefully someone is taking notice if a good wife to be🥰🥰😇."

User @MJENQE12 COMMENTED:

"Ngyaqalake ukbona ukut intombazane kweminye imizi ingena esbayeni kyacaca iyakhuphukela nasemsamu (It's my first time learning that a woman at some homes can enter the kraal)💔💔💔💔."

