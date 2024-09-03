“We Are in the Wild”: Woman Shows Herd of Cows Casually Strolling in the Suburbs

A local woman shared a video on TikTok of a herd of cows walking along the road in her neighbourhood

The woman joked about living in the wild and humorously played a classic song from The Lion King

Social media users cracked jokes in the post's comment section and wondered where the other wild animals were

People abroad often hold a stereotypical view of African countries as places where wild animals roam around freely.

Although not an animal of the wild, the stereotype amusingly turned into a reality when a suburban resident spotted a herd of cows casually strolling in her neighbourhood.

Cattle in the suburbs

TikTok user Charlin (who uses the handle @charlindenada) recorded and uploaded a video of the cows walking past her car and home on the app. To add humour to the clip, she played Lebo M's song Circle of Life from The Lion King in the background.

In her caption, Charlin laughed when she wrote:

"Where is my American friend now to see this? We are in the wild, my friend."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

People on the internet could not help but laugh at the cows casually strolling in the area. Some also joked that other wild animals would show up.

@cheramyalbertus joked when they said:

"That's someone's lobola walking away."

@smokemachinecupra humorously added in the comment section:

"The lions are not far behind."

@briezn1 also cracked a joke, saying:

"They are doing the parade for the Springboks."

Referring to the classic movie The Lion King, @mazet_69 joked:

"Yeyi, that one that almost killed Simba the other day."

@amyb1534wm6, who shared a similar experience, said:

"We have cows, goats, ducks, roosters, and hens amongst cats and dogs walking in my area. I'm not surprised anymore."

@leej887 asked the online community:

"Why are the meat packs just walking around?"

Cows check out woman

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young lady who shared a video of a herd of cows checking her out, a clip that amused many.

Social media users cracked jokes and poked fun in the comment section after the woman mentioned that her lobola cows noticed her.

