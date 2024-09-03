“We Are in the Wild”: Woman Shows Herd of Cows Casually Strolling in the Suburbs
- A local woman shared a video on TikTok of a herd of cows walking along the road in her neighbourhood
- The woman joked about living in the wild and humorously played a classic song from The Lion King
- Social media users cracked jokes in the post's comment section and wondered where the other wild animals were
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
People abroad often hold a stereotypical view of African countries as places where wild animals roam around freely.
Although not an animal of the wild, the stereotype amusingly turned into a reality when a suburban resident spotted a herd of cows casually strolling in her neighbourhood.
Cattle in the suburbs
TikTok user Charlin (who uses the handle @charlindenada) recorded and uploaded a video of the cows walking past her car and home on the app. To add humour to the clip, she played Lebo M's song Circle of Life from The Lion King in the background.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In her caption, Charlin laughed when she wrote:
"Where is my American friend now to see this? We are in the wild, my friend."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments
People on the internet could not help but laugh at the cows casually strolling in the area. Some also joked that other wild animals would show up.
@cheramyalbertus joked when they said:
"That's someone's lobola walking away."
@smokemachinecupra humorously added in the comment section:
"The lions are not far behind."
@briezn1 also cracked a joke, saying:
"They are doing the parade for the Springboks."
Referring to the classic movie The Lion King, @mazet_69 joked:
"Yeyi, that one that almost killed Simba the other day."
@amyb1534wm6, who shared a similar experience, said:
"We have cows, goats, ducks, roosters, and hens amongst cats and dogs walking in my area. I'm not surprised anymore."
@leej887 asked the online community:
"Why are the meat packs just walking around?"
Cows check out woman
In another story, Briefly News reported about a young lady who shared a video of a herd of cows checking her out, a clip that amused many.
Social media users cracked jokes and poked fun in the comment section after the woman mentioned that her lobola cows noticed her.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za