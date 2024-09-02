A gent amused many online for teaching his wife and kid how to speak Zulu, and people were left cracking up in laughter

A video of an adorable interracial family went viral on TikTok, which amused many people in SA.

A South African man taught his white wife and child how to speak Zulu in a TikTok video. Image: @thedlaminis

SA man teaches his white makoti, Zulu, Mzansi cracks jokes

The clip shared by @thedlaminis shows the South African gent sitting along with his wife and kid. One can see how the man is teaching his white wife and child how to speak in one of Mzansi's 11 official languages.

@thedlaminis left netizens in stitches as to how the wife, especially the little one, pronounced the words. The footage was well received, and it became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 2.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

People love the interracial couple family

The online community enjoyed the family's content as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Elihle Luvuno said:

"Ncooo mommy is working hard bakithi."

Titswalo khubayi was impressed:

"But she's trying, though I love her."

Weli M wrote:

"The weh always kills me."

AyaR was amused:

"I have neva laughed this much so early in the morning."

AfricanPrincess commented:

"Ey the struggle, my brother...I'm stuck in the same situation."

Lerato shared:

"He's so strict."

Khonziwe was amused:

"You gotta love the Dlamini."

Video captures young white makoti embracing African culture, wins hearts in SA

Briefly News previously reported that a young white makoti is trending on social media after she shared a post about her day as a city makoti. The woman shocked netizens with her deep love for the African woman's cultural attire.

@thundambuza posted a TikTok video showcasing her life as a city makoti. In the video, the woman is seen ironing her traditional African attire. The scene moves to her standing in front of a long mirror with her hubby.

