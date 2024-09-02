Mzansi Man Goes Viral Teaching His White Makoti and Kid Zulu, Leaving SA in Stitches
- A gent amused many online for teaching his wife and kid how to speak Zulu, and people were left cracking up in laughter
- The video captured the attention of netizens, gearing over 2.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users were entertained by the family as they cracked jokes in the comments section
A video of an adorable interracial family went viral on TikTok, which amused many people in SA.
SA man teaches his white makoti, Zulu, Mzansi cracks jokes
The clip shared by @thedlaminis shows the South African gent sitting along with his wife and kid. One can see how the man is teaching his white wife and child how to speak in one of Mzansi's 11 official languages.
@thedlaminis left netizens in stitches as to how the wife, especially the little one, pronounced the words. The footage was well received, and it became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 2.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
People love the interracial couple family
The online community enjoyed the family's content as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Elihle Luvuno said:
"Ncooo mommy is working hard bakithi."
Titswalo khubayi was impressed:
"But she's trying, though I love her."
Weli M wrote:
"The weh always kills me."
AyaR was amused:
"I have neva laughed this much so early in the morning."
AfricanPrincess commented:
"Ey the struggle, my brother...I'm stuck in the same situation."
Lerato shared:
"He's so strict."
Khonziwe was amused:
"You gotta love the Dlamini."
