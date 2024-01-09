A TikTok video shared by a young white woman showed what her day is like as a city makoti

The post has been doing the rounds on social media, with many online users impressed by the lovely lady’s profound love for traditional African attire.

Peeps flooded her comment section, with many claiming the young white woman as their 'koti'

A young white makoti is trending on social media after she shared a post about her day as a city makoti. The woman shocked netizens with her deep love for the African woman's cultural attire.

A TikTok video showcasing a young white makoti embracing the African culture has won many hearts in Mzansi. Image: @thundambuza

Source: TikTok

Young white makoti shares a glimpse of her life as a city wife

@thundambuza posted a TikTok video showcasing her life as a city makoti; in the video, the woman is seen ironing her African traditional attire. The scene moves to her standing in front of a long mirror with her hubby.

The clip then moves onto the lovely young lady spreading her day at a florist shop. She later goes on to grab lunch with her man. The video ends with her driving back home.

Peeps were amazed by her content, which has generated 217.9K views in just one day, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi falls in love with white makoti

SA was so impressed by the love she shares with her husband. Their relationship proves that things can improve when you embrace each other's culture and history.

Mzansi has claimed the young white woman as their makoti. At the same time, others wanted to know her makoti name.

Faithy said:

"What's your Makoti name babe girl? You so beautiful, hun."

Fikile Ndingi gushed over the video, saying:

"This is beautiful indeed. Just curious if you were subject to the same rigorous makoti chores emakhaya? Would love to hear your experience."

Ntuntu007 added:

"So proud of you, following your husband's tradition with pride. We need to see more of this."

Teacher_ cook commented:

"Welcome makoti wethu... enjoy the experience of our culture... We are here as your cheerleaders."

Ntlentle wrote:

"Haike! The makoti attire suits you sana."

Mamthombeni said:

"Waw umhle makoti wethu, we love you."

MaAsie simply added:

"You are so beautiful makoti wethu."

Source: Briefly News