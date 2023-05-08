A TikTok video shared by a young white makoti showed her close and loving relationship with her mother-in-law

The post has been doing the rounds on social media, with many online users impressed by the unique bond the pair share

Content influencer Hadassa Dlamini is known for embracing her husband's Zulu culture by asking his mother for advice on how to do things around their household

Content influencer Hadassa Dlamini trends for sweet TikTok video of her relationship with her mother-in-law. Images:@thedlaminis_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young white makoti is trending on social media after she shared a loving post about her mother-in-law. The woman shocked netizens with her deep love for her husband's mother.

Young white makoti shares an inseparable relationship with her mother-in-law

Influencer Hadassa Dlamini uploaded the video with her mother-in-law and how close their bond is. The heartwarming post touched many online users, and they praised the young makoti for breaking stereotypes and bridging the gap between different cultures.

Others admired the young woman's ability to embrace and appreciate her mother-in-law's culture, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and understanding in building solid relationships.

Watch the video below:

Heartwarming video highlights the power of love and mutual respect with in-laws

People across South Africa commented on how refreshing it was to see a positive portrayal of a relationship between a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, which is often portrayed negatively in popular culture.

Many users also shared comments on their experiences of positive relationships with their in-laws, further emphasising the importance of family and love:

@Precious said:

"I love this mom; she accepted who her son loves. She transferred her love to makoti, showing that she is not competing with her."

@ElandreSherniseLal commented:

"I love this. Some can learn from this.

@Marhadebe said:

"I love you guys, daughter and mother-in-law; stay that way. No one must separate you."

@mmmadi commented:

"I love the bond she treats her as her daughter. That's how it should be."

Ceds said:

"Beautiful relationship, mamazala and makoti."

@LlowchonettJansen commented:

"So love their relationship."

@MarieseSmith

"The love in this family is absolutely amazing and so admirable."

