Vanessa Lillie Laure has been trending on social media for her take on traditional Pedi attire.

While netizens were gushing over how cute the couple looked, peeps told her she should not expose her arms

The woman who is a cancer survivor is originally from the United Kingdom but fell in love with her husband, who is from South Africa

A white makoti has given a modern twist to a traditional pedi outfit. The post was shared on TikTok and has gained close to 300K views and over 32K likes.

Vanessa Mokwena married her husband for over seven years and wore the outfit to attend a friend's wedding.

Young Woman rocks Pedi outfit

The pair looked breathtaking, with people complimenting them on their appearance. At the same time, others did not like that she was showing her arms.The couple did a much-needed photo shoot, and the young woman responded to critics and said:

"I was wearing the jacket and took it out for photos. Thanks for the heads up, though."

South Africans weigh in on traditional attire.

The outfit sparked a debate, and people nationwide weighed in on the gear. While some loved how she looked, others said she should know how to dress up by now.

Here are some of the comments:

@konke050 said:

"Hi sister, you look gorgeous in your makoti outfit, but a small correction, please wear a long-sleeve top with amajeremane. Forgive me; I'm too old fashion."

@Sarah said:

"Beautiful Makoti, you look stunning, but please remember not to wear short sleeves. It must be long sleeves."

Bukhosi commented:

"Wamuhle unkosikazi kabhuti"

@boitumeloqomoyi said:

"Beautiful Makoti, you are so gorgeous."

tumiasiamsi commentd:

"Just stalked you, and your family is so beautiful."

@Zimasa Petane

"Embracing your inlaw's culture, kotiza, so beautiful."

