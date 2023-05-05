This creator's mother was patient with her husband's family, who were not keen to welcome her formally

A video on TikTok shows how the lady became officially married in her in-laws' eyes was a grand affair

Online users had much to say in light of how long it took the woman to be considered part of her husband's clan

A TikTokker's mom was ecstatic when she became a bride to her in-laws. The wife waited years before scoring brownie points with her in-laws.

An SA woman waited two decades before being accepted by her in-law in a traditional ceremony. Image: @keabetswe_senne

Source: TikTok

People were in awe of how the woman did not lose after more than a decade. This special ceremony clearly meant a lot to the woman who was finally honoured in Soweto.

Wife of over 20 years finally recognised by in-laws

@keabetswe_senne shared a video of her mother receiving a traditional wedding because her in-laws finally accepted her. It took the wife over 20 years to be part of the inlaws' family. Watch the video:

Mzansi amazed woman waited decades for in-laws favour

People love to see traditional ceremonies. This lady's long-awaited wedding left many with questions while some could relate.

Leemo_Lov commented:

"My mom went through the same after 25 years ...nagana jo."

Tlou kgositsile commented:

"Haibo 12 months times twenty?"

Zamahlubi Zizile Mti commented:

"To think that my 60 year old mom and my 65 year old dad still need to do this."

Meagan Joey

"That’s a level of patience, I don’t have."

AngiePurple commented:

"Yoh I don't want your mother's patience.But then I saw the location.. Guys at my kasi are capable of making you wait shem,:"

