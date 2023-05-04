One guy on TikTok showed people how to help out his pregnant life partner, and people loved the display

Online users were amazed as they watched how dedicated to making life easier for the love of his life

People could not stop singing the guy's praises for maintaining the household so that his boo can rest

This man decided to do the most for his pregnant wife. The video showed how he was hard at work in the kitchen with a baby on his back.

A Mzansi man helped his pregnant wife by doing chores and people were huge fans of his hard work. Image: @motisathato

The clip of the guy got over 9 000 likes from fascinated peeps. Many remarked on how amazing he was for helping out.

TikTok of man taking care of kid and baking goes viral

A video by @motisathato shows the man kneading bread dough with his other kid on his back. The caption detailed that he was assisting his pregnant baby mama. Watch the video:

Mzansi applauds man for supporting pregnant partner

People love to see men support their baes. Netizens were completely impressed by the responsible gent.

nhlakagasa8 commented:

"Never been so proud of a man in my life. you the best thing that happened to your wife. keep it up."

motheo028 commented:

"I gave birth 7 days ago and my husband is doing everything around the house. We both don't have mothers anymore. I'm grateful for him"

TP commented:

"You remind me during my child bearing age, my husband was hands, till 2day he helps me wen I'm busy with sumthing. God bless yo family."

lucynicole187 commented:

"At least we know our sister is in good hands well done."

user2850786812481 commented:

"Memories...my wife would be at work on weekends and I will be there one looking after my daughter. while busy cleaning, she would say " Papa Pepe"."

Gogo Nguboziyanyathela commented:

"Marriage it's partnership."

Video of husband not helping wife with household chores and kids bothers people

Briefly News previously reported that a family of content creators got social media talking with their spoof video about how chores are done in their home.

The wife can be seen cleaning the house with a baby on her back and getting the other young children dressed.

She also washed the dirty dishes while her husband watched her with a sad look. Instead of helping, the guy decided to take a nap.

