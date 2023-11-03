A young married woman, Karabo Dlamini, posted a TikTok video of herself struggling with rural wifely duties, which amused many social media users

The video shows her pushing a wheelbarrow with two 20-litre bottles of water, and she jokes that it was marriage that landed her in this "hectic" situation

Many netizens sympathised with her hard work, with some commenting that they were glad they weren't married

A young married woman, Karabo Dlamini, had social media users laughing out loud when she posted footage of herself struggling with rural wifely duties.

Video shows wife hard at work

The TikTok video shows Karabo pushing a wheelbarrow with two heavy 20-litre water bottles.

In the video, she jokes that it was marriage that landed her in the hectic water-collecting situation as she shows another clip from her wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Marriage often comes with new roles and responsibilities, such as housework, childcare, and managing finances. These can be overwhelming, especially for young women who have never had to do them before.

SA amused by makoti's duties

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh at the woman's hard labour. Others joked about how they wouldn't get married if they had to do such difficult tasks as Karabo.

Nthabi_Banda wrote:

"Ngehlise bhoza yami."

Toya said:

"Nqaba nami Nkosi ."

@tbn replied:

"Ngafane ngingashadi."

Maverick Maakgetsepe commented:

"Ozenzile akakhalelwa."

comment_section said:

"Zyakhalake manje... ."

amahle replied:

"Ngoba abafana."

user7186220677485 wrote:

"Umshado untshonshwa kanje mantombazane ."

Modern makoti washes tripe on her lawn using a hosepipe

In another story, Briefly News reported that tripe is an edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals, usually cows, sheep, pigs and goats. Cleaning it can be quite a daunting task. However, one clever modern makoti has a unique strategy to deal with that - a hosepipe.

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared a photo of a lady armed with a hosepipe as she sprayed some tripe placed on a black mat on her lawn.

Before cooking this type of meat, it is important to rinse and clean it with water, as this helps to remove any grit or impurities from the meat. This is often repeated until you are happy that the surface of the meat is clean.

