A popular Mzansi philanthropist, BI Phakathi, helped an elderly man who was struggling to push two heavy wheelbarrows on his own

Phakathi gave the man money and organised a driver with a van to help transport him and his wheelbarrows to where he needed to go

A TikTok video of the precious moment has gone viral, and South Africans have praised Phakathi's act of kindness on social media

A man was blessed with money and help by BI Phakathi. Image: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

Popular Mzansi philanthropist BI Phakathi could not ignore an elderly man working hard to push two heavy wheelbarrows on his own.

Struggling man blessed by Good Samaritan

A video shared on TikTok by Phakathi shows him approaching the poor madala as he struggles to push the heavy loads on the side of the road while trying to make his way to Pretoria.

After noticing him two days ago, Phakathi is heard asking the man whether he is fine.

The man explains that he pushes the wheelbarrows to Pretoria daily on his own and doesn't have money for transport.

An empathetic Phakthi goes on to bless him with R600 before giving him even more money to help him get by and get some food. However, he doesn't stop there, Phakathi even organises a driver with a van to help transport the man and his wheelbarrows to where he needs to go.

Watch the touching video below:

Phakathi praised by SA netizens

South Africans responded to the video with emotional comments. Many commended Phakathi for his good heart, selflessness and eagerness to help those in need.

Jiheeye responded:

"This guy has been helping people for a long time and no one ever saw his face thanks bro my God bless you."

Adison Khaile wrote:

"Mr Phakathi the joy and tears each time you reach out to those in need. One step at the time, you just never cease to amaze. May God Almighty bless you even more."

Rol@nd said:

"My brother you have kind heart. May God bless you my man ."

JaxyMw replied:

"Mr phakathi ."

Thembeka Mbomvu said:

"UNkulunkulu uyakulethela usizo oluphuthumayo ."

ppodile commented:

"Baba Phakathi, umusa nothando olungaka. Siyabonga Baba."

Gogo overcome with emotion as BI Phakathi surprises her

In another story, Briefly News reported that one unsuspecting gogo busy trying to make money for her family was blessed most unexpectedly by South African philanthropist BI Phakathi.

A video posted by Phakathi on TikTok shows the old lady being approached by the kind man at her roadside avocado stall.

Phakathi greets and tells the lady that he is very hungry and asks if she doesn't mind sharing her avocado. The shy gogo does just that as she hands him the fruit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News