A video of BI Phakathi blessing an unsuspecting old man along a roadside has gained much traction

The clip posted on TikTok shows Phakathi having a conversation with the madala before showering him with wads of cash

The man, shocked by Phakathi's generosity, asked whether the philanthropist was his God

Kindness is doing what you can, where you are, with what you have. BI Phakathi is the gift that keeps on giving.

In one of his most recent acts of kindness, the good Samaritan blessed a less fortunate grandpa that he bumped into along the road.

An old man was convinced that BI Phakathi was his saviour. Image: @biphakathi1/TikTok

Video shows Phakathi blessing an old man

A now-viral video shows Phakathi approaching the madala, who is seen carrying an axe and a long stick. Phakathi asks where the man is headed and whether he has eaten, to which the man says he hasn't.

Compelled to help him, Phakathi gives the man R200 before showering him with even more banknotes. The man, grateful beyond words, accepts the money, thanking Phakathi endlessly.

Taken aback by the generous gesture, he even asks whether Phakathi is his God.

According to the World Bank, about 8.6% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty. That equates to about 28 million people.

According to UCL, volunteering your time, money, or energy to help others doesn't just make the world better—it also makes you better. Studies indicate that giving back to the community boosts your happiness, health, and sense of well-being. Perhaps this could explain why Phakathi is such a cheerful giver.

Netizens respond to Phakathi's act of kindness

Many people were moved by the do-gooder's beautiful portrayal of Ubuntu as well as the old man's gratitude.

@GP said:

"The money we spend on booze and labels can change someone s life. I admire you, Sir."

@Prom Prom commented:

"Not me praying so hard, ukuthi angaylahli."

@Ekandaba_e-kay replied:

"Kanti wena unguNkulunkulu wami yini wena? ."

@Malum’Wabashana responded:

"My king, you made me cry. Your touch my soul. Let God bless you And have eternal life. We love you so much, ungapheli amandla."

@black raw wrote:

"I wish one day I could win a Lotto so I can help people like you. May the Lord bless you with many more years to come ❣️."

@MaThulis84 commented:

"UNkulunkulu akwandisele BI Phakathi ."

@Siseko Xongwana:

"When an elderly person says to you, may God bless you, God will bless you."

@Mvanant73 said:

"When he said " may your days of living be extended" I started crying. We must look after our old people. Much love."

