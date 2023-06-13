A viral video of a buff groom eyeing his wedding cake closely has been doing the rounds online

The funny footage shows the gent scanning the room before stealing a taste of the three-tier cake

The sly man is seen sneaking in a few tastes before grabbing a fork, much to Mzansi netizens' amusement

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One man could not wait to taste his wedding cake.

A groom had peeps amused when he couldn't keep his hands off a wedding cake. Image: @the.punisher4h/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Groom steals a taste of the wedding cake

Next to the dress, the cake is the most important thing for a wedding, according to Emily Cakes.

A video posted on TikTok by @the.punisher4h shows a couple seated on stage and wearing matching green traditional print outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Beside the couple is three tier wedding cake which the groom is seen eyeing closely. Unable to resist the temptation, the buff man begins to poke his finger into the cake to get a little taste. He acts quickly to avoid being seen.

Evidently enjoying the sweet confectionery, he soon grabs a fork in an attempt to eat the cake. But after noticing a few eyes on him, including his wife, the groom puts the fork away.

According to Brides, dessert trends come and go, but nothing takes the place of a delicious cake that satisfies more than one of your senses.

Lol, shame, the poor guy couldn't wait for the cake-cutting ceremony clearly.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by the sneaky groom

Mzansi traditional weddings are often as entertaining as they are beautiful. Many netizens found the man's childish behaviour amusing as they responded to the clip with laughter and banter.

@LadyK said:

"This guy, though."

@khanyisile_izizikazi wrote:

"Haha, hayi shame makoti you have got your Jerry. Can't stop laughing."

@Kgabo commented:

"Mara the punisher o etsang, I never laughed like this."

@olamma replied:

"This guy, you just dey funny."

@LaDandelion Engu ThuliAngel said:

"My future hubby behaves exactly like you coz that is so me shame, angizwani nendlala mina with."

Stunning Mzansi woman shares pics of traditional wedding ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local woman gets all the congratulatory messages on social media after tying the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The stunning lady headed to her Instagram page and shared a lovely image of herself and her son.

The woman, who is Xhosa speaking, can be seen sitting on the floor on a grass mat, also known as ikhuko. The woman’s image and body posture suggest she was listening to the elders or the mothers-in-law.

Going by the name of @Hernameis_hloe on Instagram, the woman is dressed in a traditional makoti outfit, and Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral post. The woman quoted a Bible verse from the book of Proverbs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News