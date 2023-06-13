A now-viral video shared by snake rescuer Stuart McKenzie shows him approaching a bed

After removing some of the pillows, McKenzie soon reveals a large Carpet Python hidden between the bed and the wall

The rescue appeared quick and simple, although many social media users were left feeling uneasy

One lucky person was smart enough to call on snake catcher Stuart McKenzie to their house before heading to bed.

A snake catcher found a massive carpet python hiding under a pillow. Image: @sunnycoastsnakecatchers/TikTok

Snake catcher removes massive carpet python hiding under pillows

A video posted by the snake enthusiast on TikTok shows him approaching a bed as he removes some of the bedding and pillows to soon discover a large carpet python nestled on the floor between the bed and the wall.

The massive snake is safely removed from its cosy spot as Stewart uses his tongs to reach for it and place it in a blue bag.

Thankfully the snake didn't get to tuck into the bed. Talk about a close call.

The carpet python

According to Animalia, the carpet python is a large, non-venomous snake with a distinctive pattern that resembles an oriental carpet.

The color of the carpet python can vary widely, from olive to black, with white, cream, or gold markings.

The markings may be roughly diamond-shaped or made up of intricate light and dark bands on a grey or brown background. Males are typically smaller than females; in some regions, females can be up to four times heavier.

Massive snake leaves social media users creeped out

You either love snakes or you don't. There's hardly ever an in-between. The sneaky serpents have a of raising the hair on one's back.

Snakes can be harmful to people, and stories often depict snakes as threatening and dangerous. So, a generalised fear of snakes is very common, Cleveland Clinic states.

Judging by the comments, many peeps were left with the heebie-jeebies after witnessing the creepy rescue.

@Kitsch85 said:

"That’s it!!!!! Never visiting Australia."

@Its Tay replied:

"Sell the whole house."

@Raquel Dowden commented:

"How are these snakes getting in the homes because this is crazy."

@Nee Nee wrote:

"I just checked behind my behead! Thanks for that!"

@bougeeboo&me said:

"I can't, hey. This is my worse nightmare ever."

@Felicity:

"Every non-Australian commenting saying they’re never visiting Australia."

@Willow Wilson said:

"My children's python escaped one night & curled up on my bed head. I went to grab my phone in the dark & grabbed a handful of snakes. Almost shat myself."

Video shows massive black mamba taking a swim at Durban beach

In another story, Briefly News reported that n Tuesday, a large black mamba was spotted swimming in the shallow water on the Durban beachfront.

A video posted on Facebook shows the venomous serpent enjoying the cooling water before it was rescued by members of SAAMBR.

Taking to social media, SAAMBR detailed the unique rescue, adding that black mambas are not known to slither onto sandy beaches.

