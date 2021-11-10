South Africa's favourite snake rescuer is back with another catch and this time it was a pregnant black mamba

Nick Evans dug through some paving in a three-minute long video where he can be seen wearing flip-flops and shorts

Saffa social media users took time out to share their thoughts on his bravery and outfit that could not protect him from the venomous creatures he catches

Snake rescuer Nick Evans saved a 2.5-metre black mamba from under paving. Clad in shorts and flip-flops, Nick made his way to Clare Estate, KwaZulu-Natal, where he dug through the paving to pull the snake to safety.

According to Nick, the snake had chosen the secluded spot to lay eggs. He said the paving was near the front door of the property and the homeowner was understandably concerned as he/she had kids and dogs around.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans assisted a black mamba that found a hiding spot under some paving all while wearing flip flops. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Nick captioned his three-minute long video with:

"Extracting a 2.5m Black Mamba from under a paving! This GoPro footage was from a recent rescue at the end of October, in Clare Estate.

"The large Black Mamba had taken up residence under this paving, which is right by a front door. With dogs and kids around, the homeowner was understandably concerned, so it had to go, for everyone's safety (including the snake).

"Good thing I got it when I did. I'm sure it had chosen this spot to lay eggs!"

Read some of the responses he received to his rescue below:

Jenny Matthews said:

"Wow, that is, as you say, one big snake. Well done. Nice slops!"

Angelia Ferreira shared:

"This guy and his slip slops with venomous snakes."

Sandee Campbell-Scheidegger added:

"OMG that was quite a capture bit still NO shoes Nick - puhleez!!! But what a beauty and that one is really laughing (not)! Thanks millions for sharing."

Nick Evans finds 2 different black mambas behind the same bed in 1 week, Mzansi is intrigued

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nick Evans had a surprising experience recently after receiving a call-out to rescue a snake from the KwaZulu-Natal town of Cato Ridge. However, this wasn't an ordinary call because the person requesting his help was the same homeowner from one week ago, but the story takes a freaky turn.

Nick said that not only was it the same person, it was also the same species of snake and it was spotted in the exact same location in the home.

Last week, he rescued a black mamba that was curled up behind a brick, supporting a bed. Now, there was another black mamba curled up behind the same brick in the same bedroom.

