Nick Evans has entertained Saffas once again with another intriguing snake rescue story

He recounted a recent situation that was jam-packed with coincidences and his social media followers are amazed at the details

Nick explained that he had to rescue the same species of snake from from behind the same bed in the same home

Nick Evans had a surprising experience recently after receiving a call-out to rescue a snake from the KwaZulu-Natal town of Cato Ridge. However, this wasn't an ordinary call because the person requesting his help was the same homeowner from one week ago, but the story takes a freaky turn.

Nick shared two images showing that both snakes were hidng in the same location. Image: Nick Evans/Facebook

Nick said that not only was it the same person, it was also the same species of snake and it was spotted in the exact same location in the home.

Last week, he rescued a black mamba that was curled up behind a brick, supporting a bed. Now, there was another black mamba curled up behind the same brick in the same bedroom.

In a post, Nick detailed how he caught the snake:

"I tried my same trick of moving the bed away from the wall slightly, and grabbing it from above. It didn't work too well. I pulled the mamba up gently, but it started twisting in the tongs, and I could see I was going to hurt it, so I let go. It moved along the wall, and I grabbed it further along, by the opposite corner of the bed."

His fans are loving the story and shared their views on the series of very coincidental events.

Noushad Farouk:

"This story has me thinking about what my folks used to say about these snakes having grown up in a rural area. If you kill a mamba you should burn the remains as the mate will track and come looking for it’s other half. I always thought that was a fallacy but this story has me now reconsidering."

Indira Narayan:

"That must be one good quality bed for them to keep coming to it."

Karen Moodley:

"Wow, what a coincidence, awesome catch Nick."

Colleen Westray-Thomas:

"Omg if that was my house or bedroom... I'd have moved out by now."

Jenny Matthews:

"Ah bless them. At least they called you and did not try to sort it out themselves. Well done."

