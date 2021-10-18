Snake rescuer Nick Evans is not one to keep his adventures secret, instead, he shares his stories in great detail, which many Saffas appreciate

His latest snake catching saga involved a black mamba escaping the heat of the outdoor environment into a child's bedroom

The account is straight out of every parent's nightmare but his social media followers are more interested in the picture he shared

Nick Evans does not disappoint with his in-depth stories about his snake-catching adventures. Now, he has shared another experience rescuing a black mamba and Mzansi is loving the picture he shared with the snake's mouth open.

Nick's latest catch is a black mamba hiding in a child's bedroom. Image: Nick Evans/Facebook

On Friday, 15 October, Nick received a "frantic" call from a man in a rural part of Cato Ridge about a black mamba spotted in a room where a young child was sleeping.

In a post, he explained:

"The mamba hadn't gone in to kill the child. If it had, it would have succeeded. It probably didn't know the child was there until it was fairly close. I think it just wanted a cool resting place during the heat of the day, or scared in by people outside."

He continued:

"Fortunately, someone managed to get the child out when the mamba went under the bed to hide. When I arrived, I walked down the slippery slope into the small valley to where the home was. I looked under the first bed, no snake. I grew concerned. I had terrible luck this week. Surely this isn't going to be another snake I miss?"

Thankfully, this wasn't another miss for Nick because when he looked under the second bed, he saw the mamba curling up under a brick that was holding the bed up. After a tricky situation manoeuvring around, he managed to finally grab the snake with his tongs.

At the moment, the post has received close 600 reactions, 30 shares and over 60 comments. Most Saffas are sharing their opinions about the image he shared, which is an action shot of the mamba with it's mouth wide open.

Let's check out some of the comments:

Angela Rackstraw:

"I would take that expression VERY seriously! And get the hell outta there!"

Thea Boshoff

"Sjoe that is a upset looking face."

Linda Park:

"Seriously not happy with you."

Border Reiver:

"A great shot, anyone dare to come up with a caption? (Peeky boo!)"

Jenny Matthews:

"WOW... brilliant photo. Well done."

