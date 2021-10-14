Nick Evans, the snake rescuer, retold a humorous story about a recent experience that left him running around one road in Westville

Although he doesn't mention the road name in fear people will evacuate the area, he did say he received call-outs to catch four venomous snakes

However, not only was he unable to make a single catch, Nick didn't even have a chance to see any of the snakes because they slithered away so quickly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nick Evans, Durban's beloved snake rescuer, has shared an amusing story online about a series of unlucky events and his post is garnering major attention with over 500 reactions, close to 150 likes and almost 40 shares.

Nick is making Mzansi giggle with his latest recount of his adventures rescuing snakes in Durban. Image: Nick Evans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Two days ago, Nick almost caught four venomous snakes on one road in the suburb of Westville, but the sneaky reptiles managed to slip away back into their surroundings and left him without any catches.

First, he received separate two calls involving two Mozambique spitting cobras - one snake was said to hiding under a patio and the other was by a garage entrance. In both cases, the cobras slithered away.

While chatting to a resident in the area, Nick then received a call about another spitting cobra, however, it was hiding between a number of rocks and although he could hear it hissing, catching it would've been risky because of the peculiar location.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

His final almost-catch was a black mamba which slithered away into nearby bushes before Nick could get his hands on it. In the post, he said that all these calls were made within two hours of each other and it was an "absolutely incredible" experience.

The comment section enjoyed reading his comical recount of the day. Let's check some out:

Renier Botha:

'You see, your reputation precedes you Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer… the snakes now all make a bee-line when you're around!"

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden:

"Oh these snakes know all about you and they ain't hanging around to be caught. Humorous recount."

Penny Bard:

"I enjoyed reading this article."

Deirdre Capell:

"I would be on medication if I lived there. Better luck next time... 100% sure there will be many."

Nick Evans explains how a big black mamba scared a local family: "A crazy sight"

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African snake rescuer, Nick Evans, has thrilled more reptile lovers after heading online to share a post about how he managed to save another Durban family from a large black mamba that had entered their house via the kitchen.

"Yesterday afternoon, in Reservoir Hills (Durban), a family were in the kitchen going about their day, when they suddenly heard a noise at the front door. They looked up, and saw a massive black mamba entering the house. I'd imagine this is a worst nightmare for many people," he wrote.

He then went on to explain how after contemplating hitting the snake with a chair, the dad decided that the best thing to do was call Nick, who arrived shortly after to find that the snake had slithered further into the scared family's home.

The remainder of the gripping tale is worth reading for entertainment.

Source: Briefly.co.za