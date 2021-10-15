A dad has taken to his Twitter page to share some information that has Mzansi solving a "mystery" for him

He shared an image showing the tassel part of his curtain tie-backs slowly disappearing into oblivion and he is trying to figure out what's causing the phenomenon

He suspects the nanny knows more than she is letting on and says that she is trying to protect a little culprit

The dad's followers go along to the joke and love how playful he is when dealing with normal situations that arise when you have kids

Dad of two, who goes by the Twitter handle @Bonisile_RMS, shared a very peculiar story online and the people of Mzansi have put their detective hats on to solve the "mystery".

Mzansi airs their views about an intriguing phenomenon going down in one man's home. Image: @Bonisile_RMS/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In his post, he revealed some strange happenings around his home and feels that the nanny is covering up for someone.

"Something strange has been happening at home. The strings at the end of our curtain tie thingies have been getting less bulky. I asked our nanny but she said she knew nothing. I started suspecting that she was protecting the culprit," the very perplexed father said.

Take a look at the intriguing post for yourself:

In the thread, he continues his investigation:

"As I was taking photos to send to my partner, the mom of the 2 suspects, I heard some footsteps leaving the kitchen. This was very close to the scene so I knew it had to be her. I decided to take a picture to show my partner but the suspect ran past in her oversized dress."

The good news is the mystery has been finally been solved!

"I delivered swift community justice and the case was solved," confirmed the dad.

The adorable post is super popular online with over 5 000 likes and more than 1 000 retweets. Check out the hilarious comments that are clearly on his daughter's side:

@Leeray_B:

"This is unlawful. Who else saw this act? The nanny (who knows the alleged culprit) clearly stated that the culprit is not guilty. It honestly feels like you have a vendetta and your judgement can’t be trusted."

@_KayMo:

"You were tempering with the crime scene with the same suspect, her fingerprints are at the crime scene because you misled the suspect by having her pick up the threads. I put it to you that you have deliberately and knowingly incarcerated the suspect on untried evidence."

@MantulaKakana1:

"You forced her to interfere with crime scene? This seems to be organised to make her look guilty mahn."

@FabulouslyLulu1:

"oh man what a cute lil rascal.. she's clearly not concerned about the incarceration."

Source: Briefly.co.za