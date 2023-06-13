A video showed a man on a motorbike being chased by a wild tiger, and people couldn't believe their eyes

TikTok user @curiosity_channel_it shared the video showing the fierce and extremely fast tiger

Some people made jokes in the comment section, while others made it clear not to mess with these beasts

Being chased by a tiger seems like something you'd only see in moves in your dreams. It was reality for this man, and he was lucky enough to come alive and share his story.

A man got chased by a tiger while riding a motorbike and managed to get the terrifying moment on camera. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Like lions, tigers are extremely powerful creatures who should not be messed with or underestimated.

Viral video shows man on motorbike being chased by a tiger

TikTok user @curiosity_channel_it shared a video of a man being chased by a wild tiger while riding his motorbike. There might have been a passenger with him because it couldn't have been easy to get this footage while trying to get away from that beautiful beast.

The speed of the tiger seen in this video is incredible! Take a look at this crazy moment:

Social media users' jaws drop at the sight of the tiger

Turning to humour in a time of panic, people busted jokes in the comment section. Some couldn't believe the size and speed of the tiger.

Read some of the comments:

gee_adams's was shocked:

“Jokes aside, look at how fast the tiger. ”

Tom shared:

“And this is why I will never ride a motorcycle. Random tiger attacks can occur anywhere ”

Ronald joked:

“More proof that the cameraman never dies”

Dave laughed:

“The costumes that traffic cops have to wear nowadays are ridiculous!”

bilion Lorenz made it clear:

“You don't mess with tigers.”

Escaped tiger believed to be captured and sent to sanctuary, Mzansi calls for ban on keeping wild animals

In related news, Briefly News reported that the escaped tiger in Edenvale was believed to have been safely captured, leaving many citizens relieved.

Social media was abuzz after a video clip showing an adolescent tiger on the prowl began doing its rounds. The clip emerged just weeks after another tiger, Sheba, was shot and killed after attacking a man and other animals.

In the video that has since gone viral online, the big cat can be seen walking around on a property in Eastleigh Ridge. Many social media users also expressed concerns about the tiger'sgee_adams's safety following Sheba's killing.

