The animal welfare organisation SPCA is still on the hunt for the tiger that escaped into the streets of Edenvale

The organisation has cast doubts on a security company's claim that it recaptured the wild animal

The SPCA has demanded proof that the tiger is safe and alive, but in the meantime has advised Edenvale residents to remain cautious

JOHANNESBURG - The SPCA is still on the prowl for the tiger allegedly on the loose in the streets of Edenvale, Gauteng.

The tiger was captured roaming through an Edenvale suburb on Monday, 30 January. A security company claimed it captured the animal.

However, the SPCA finds it hard to believe that the escaped tiger was recaptured by the company and relocated to a sanctuary in Johannesburg.

The animal welfare organisation wants the security company that claimed it captured the tiger to provide proof that the tiger is safe and alive.

Until SPCA receives confirmation about the predator's wellbeing and whereabouts, Edenvale residents have been advised to keep their pets and livestock safe and exercise extreme caution, reported EWN.

The SPCA has vowed it will follow up on the matter of the missing tiger until it's concluded, adding that it has contacted the organisation's legal team about what action can be taken, TimesLIVE reported.

The SPCA declared:

"This tiger deserves nothing less.”

South Africans weigh in on the Edenvale tiger's whereabouts

South Africans are confused by the conflicting reporting about the tiger's whereabouts.

@Tyson11872309 asked:

"What a wow, wasn't sedated and relocated to a sanctuary yesterday?"

@JaiVictor1 joked:

"There are many cougars wandering around in Edenvale..."

@Floyd_Ashkarine questioned

"How many tigers are in Edenvale?"

@DianeTshiunza wanted to know:

"So who is lying?"

@MinxMinx11 commented:

"That's not good, lol."

@Osama2021_ suggested:

"They must check Luthuli House."

@SocietyNews exclaimed:

"Delete. This is causing panic."

@krbnare3 claimed:

"Someone is lying to us here?"

@Lesego____M said:

"I’m confused."

