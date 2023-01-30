Johannesburg residents have to be on high alert after another tiger was spotted prowling the streets

The tiger was seen in Edenvale in the East Rand and believed to be an adolescent, but that doesn't make it any less dangerous

South Africans have shared their thoughts about a second tiger roaming Joburg streets, with some people believing in conspiracies

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents are on edge once again after another tiger was spotted roaming the streets of Edenvale.

Another tiger is reportedly on the loose in Johannesburg a few weeks after Sheba the tiger was put down.

Source: Getty Images

This sighting comes less than two weeks after Sheba the tiger was put down by her owner after attacking a man and killing a few animals in the south of Johannesburg.

According to TimesLIVE, the big cat is believed to be an adolescent that escaped from its home in the East Rand. It was spotted on CCTV on Monday at around 5am on Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge.

Gary Wilson of Swat SOS 24/7 says the tiger jumped from house to house and at one point, it was spotted in an area of open veld.

Security company uses technology to find roaming tiger

Wilson stated that the security company is out and about searching for the tiger using drones. They hope to find the tiger soon and spare it from a similar fate as Sheba the tiger.

“We are trying our best to save this one, not like the last one [Sheba]. The SPCA are here. We are in contact with professional hunters to have it darted," said Wilson.

The area the tiger was spotted in is a built-up residential area situated about a kilometre away from Greenstone Mall. Wilson added that there is a nearby open veld with power lines and if the tiger reaches that area, it could end up very far away.

SPCA says the Department of Agriculture must take responsibility for escaped tiger

The National Council for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says the Department of Agriculture must be held accountable for the tiger escapes since they allow domestication permits in residential areas.

Speaking to EWN, the organisation stated that it is very easy for Johannesburg residents to own tigers because of legal loopholes and poorly implemented by-laws.

South Africans react to the latest news about a tiger on the loose

@Blak___Sam said:

"Sheba's long-lost cub has finally been found."

@lucky_thedon1_ said:

"So now there is a tiger trend. Nov it was pit bulls. Dec it was tanker trucks. Jan it's tigers."

@mcgates24 said:

"It was fuel tanks, then pit bulls, now it's tigers. You'd swear these are planned."

Lie_cann said:

"SA has its own Netflix version of Tiger King."

@Barca_C10 said:

"Did the tiger fall out of an aeroplane or something? Why do we have tigers on the loose in SA?"

Sheba the tiger’s owner details what led up to the animal’s escape and how “it took guts” to put her down

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus, the man who owned Sheba the tiger, has opened up about the whole ordeal surrounding the tiger's escape.

Erasmus detailed how Sheba ended up prowling the streets of the Johannesburg South town of Walkersville over the weekend and how he came to the decision to put the big cat down.

The self-described businessman said that the tiger originally belonged to his mother and that he was against owning the predator. But when his mother died, she made Erasmus promise that he would take care of Sheba and her mate, Tyson.

