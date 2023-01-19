The Johannesburg police have confirmed that an investigation into the series of events surrounding the Sheba the tiger is underway

The eight-year-old tigress was on the prowl in Johannesburg after she escaped from her home in the Walkerville area

South Africans have shown support to Sheba's victim, William Mokoena and hope he will sue her owner, Rassie Erasmus

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg police are investigating the attack on 39-year-old William Mokoena, who was mauled by Sheba the tiger on Saturday, January 14.

39-Year-old William Mokoena plans to sue Sheba the tiger's owner, Rassie Erasmus after he was attacked by the wild animal.

Mokoena was walking home on a pathway when the eight-year-old tigress pounced on him, biting his left calf and clawing his right thigh. The terrifying attack took place 1km from Mokoena's house.

According to TimesLIVE, Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello stated that a docket had been opened and an inquiry is underway.

Rassie Erasmus, Sheba's owner, said the tigress escaped from his home in the Walkerville area, south of Johannesburg on Friday, January 13. Erasmus claimed that the tiger exited through a fence tampered with by people trying to gain access to his farm.

Mokoena's lawyer conducting his own investigations

Gauteng-based top lawyer top advocate Zola Majavu has decided to represent Mokoena pro bono. Majavu jumped on the case after a criminal case was opened at the Kliprivier police station.

Majavu stated that Mokoena instructed him to investigate a lawsuit against Erasmus and added that the process would take some time.

The top lawyer added that he would probe the matter, speak to medical professionals and assess the medical report.

According to IOL, Majavu is also representing the family whose two teenage sons were attacked at the Maselspoort Resort in the Free State

South Africans show support to William Mokoena

Many people have shown William Mokoena some love as he recovers from Sheba the tiger's attack. However, some people think Mokoena is lying because his upper body was not harmed.

Here are some comments:

@SocietyNews said:

"Someone please assist William to write a book or reenactment doccie and make money out of this ordeal."

@SbuMpungose said:

"Strong man because my heart would have stopped. "

@yim_uthando said:

"I hope he makes millions... He must milk this situation in every possible way."

@Bafana1451 said:

"Being one of those kasi gents I know he is gonna overly exaggerate the whole story."

Sheba the tiger’s owner decided to put her down after she entered another residential area in Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that Sheba the tiger's time prowling the streets of Johannesburg South has come to an end after her owner gave the go-ahead to have her put down.

Police said the tiger's owner made the decision to have her euthanised after Sheba strayed into another residential area and killed another dog on Tuesday evening, January 17.

The tiger escaped from a smallholding plot in Walkerville over the weekend when the fence to her enclosure was tampered with. The decision to euthanise Sheba came after extensive efforts by local police, special search units and the SPCA proved fruitless, EWN reported.

