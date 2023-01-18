A multidisciplinary task team successfully foiled an electronics heist on a courier vehicle in Midrand

The police received a tip-off that a gang of armed robbers was planning on hijacking the vehicle on Wednesday, January 18

The failed heist in Midrand follows the same pattern as similar heists that have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal

JOHANNESBURG – Midrand was the scene of a failed hijacking attempt after a high-speed chase ended with Gauteng police fatally shooting four robbers and wounding two in Glen Austin.

An attempted electronics heist ends in a shootout in Midrand. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the shoot-out occurred on Wednesday morning, January 18, after officers received a tip-off that an armed gang had plans to rob a courier truck transporting electronic devices, News24 reported.

The authorities set up a multidisciplinary operation between the Special Task Force, National Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Saturation unit, Bad Boyz Security and the Hawks.

The multidisciplinary team recovered two unlicensed firearms and four vehicles whose questionable origins are currently under investigation.

According to IOL, the attempted robbery in Midrand follows the same pattern as a similar hijacking that took place in Durban in December 2022. The KwaZulu-Natal police recovered 148 cell phones that were hijacked from a courier vehicle in Umkomaas.

South Africans weigh in on the foiled hijacking

Citizens congratulated the Hawks for bringing the armed gang of robbers to book.

@KaraboKgoleng said:

"Gauteng is scary."

Louis Mosegane commented:

"We are happy for the job well-done officers."

Raletsiri Edward added:

"That is what we as citizens expect from SAPS, they should have finished them all."

Manz Govender congratulated:

"Now, that's what I call people's police. Keep going."

Sam Mampho cautioned:

"Police are trained, don't take chances."

