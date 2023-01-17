One man was having none of it when a SAPS officer threatened to shoot his beloved pit bull

TikTok user @the_only_skurwe_zack shared footage of what went down, showing the officer

People feel that Mzansi police need to focus their energy on more pressing matters, like the escalating crime

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The unresolved pit bull debate in South Africa is causing many people to become angry. A SAPS officer recently threatened to shoot a man’s pit bull and it was all caught on camera.

TikTok user @the_only_skurwe_zack shared footage of a SAPS officer threatening to shoot a pit bull. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pit bulls have unfortunately been responsible for a few horrific attacks, some of which ended fatally. Now some people are trying to get the breed banned.

TikTok user @the_only_skurwe_zack shared a video showing a South African Police Services (SAPS) officer threatening to shoot a man’s pit bull just because he was walking it around the neighbourhood.

The man asked for legal documents proving this was allowed and the police officer eventually backed off.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi air their anger in the comments

While the SAPS are not the greatest at resolving real crime, many Mzansi citizens feel they should focus their energy on more pressing matters.

See some heated comments below:

@user561408432379 said:

“There's no law prohibiting people to walk their dogs regardless of the breed of the dog. People are just too concerned with what these dogs are doing.”

@Nirvana161181 said:

“I bet she don't even know the law”

@. Said:

“It isn't my problem if you're scared of my dog.”

@MsMarshmallow said:

“Pit bulls are big babies. They are only dangerous when they are not trained, loved, fed and looked after properly.”

Man makes quick u-turn after spotting loose pit bull on top of a wall, Mzansi in tears: “Next time get closer”

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have been hyper-alert and fearful of pit bulls after the dog breed has been grabbing headlines for killing humans.

A man with the handle @LOZAAH on Twitter shared his close encounter with a pit bull on the street.

He said he saw the pit bull scouting the streets while standing on top of a wall and decided to change his direction.

The guy managed to take a few pictures of the buff animal and shared them with his followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News