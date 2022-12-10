A loose pit bull chilling on top of a wall scared a man into changing his direction after he spotted the dog

He said he was forced to make a U-turn because he did not want to come face-to-face with the dog

Mzansi posted hilarious comments about his frightening encounter with one of SA's most feared dogs

A pit bull looking at the commotion in the street. Image: @LOZAAH

Source: Twitter

South Africans have been hyper-alert and fearful of pit bulls after the dog breed has been grabbing headlines for killing humans.

A man with the handle @LOZAAH on Twitter shared his close encounter with a pit bull on the street.

He said he saw the pit bull scouting the streets while standing on top of a wall and decided to change his direction.

The guy managed to take a few pictures of the buff animal and shared them with his followers.

People said he was brave to even take snaps because they would have fled immediately.

@words_melanin asked:

"Mara why do pit bulls have muscles? It's like they live in the gym."

@Tshepothebe11 posted:

"I am showing my supervisor this picture next time I am late."

@Daddysh_ mentioned:

"You did a wise thing by taking pics. Next time get closer, the cameraman never dies."

@PhindyKM asked:

"So the community is waiting for it to kill somebody before reporting it?"

@ThomasKagisho said:

"You made the right call, this one hasn’t eaten in 15 days."

@Dark_En_Lovely2 added:

"Bro you even wasted 5 seconds taking snaps eh you're brave. "

@Cinnamon_Guy_ shared:

"One thing about me is I’d rather die, but if a pit bull comes for me, it won’t end well for one of us."

One amazing thing about the people of Mzansi is that they always find humour or hope in a time of darkness.

