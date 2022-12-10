Man Makes Quick U-Turn After Spotting Loose Pit Bull on Top of a Wall, Mzansi in Tears: “Next Time Get Closer”
- A loose pit bull chilling on top of a wall scared a man into changing his direction after he spotted the dog
- He said he was forced to make a U-turn because he did not want to come face-to-face with the dog
- Mzansi posted hilarious comments about his frightening encounter with one of SA's most feared dogs
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
South Africans have been hyper-alert and fearful of pit bulls after the dog breed has been grabbing headlines for killing humans.
A man with the handle @LOZAAH on Twitter shared his close encounter with a pit bull on the street.
He said he saw the pit bull scouting the streets while standing on top of a wall and decided to change his direction.
The guy managed to take a few pictures of the buff animal and shared them with his followers.
The internet reacts to the world's richest man's sleeping quarters: "He’s proving to be the most driven"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
People said he was brave to even take snaps because they would have fled immediately.
@words_melanin asked:
"Mara why do pit bulls have muscles? It's like they live in the gym."
@Tshepothebe11 posted:
"I am showing my supervisor this picture next time I am late."
@Daddysh_ mentioned:
"You did a wise thing by taking pics. Next time get closer, the cameraman never dies."
@PhindyKM asked:
"So the community is waiting for it to kill somebody before reporting it?"
@ThomasKagisho said:
"You made the right call, this one hasn’t eaten in 15 days."
@Dark_En_Lovely2 added:
"Bro you even wasted 5 seconds taking snaps eh you're brave. "
@Cinnamon_Guy_ shared:
"One thing about me is I’d rather die, but if a pit bull comes for me, it won’t end well for one of us."
Little boy hits the runway with a familiar walk, SA jokes about putting him in jail: "Stop him kuseEarly"
Funny guy tells international artist pitbull that he’s not allowed in SA: Mzansi people left in stitches
In a related story, Briefly News reported that with the ongoing pit bull ban saga causing a lot of tension, one man decided to take a humorous approach to it. Telling international artist Pitbull that he is no longer allowed in South Africa, the man had citizens cry-laughing.
One amazing thing about the people of Mzansi is that they always find humour or hope in a time of darkness.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News