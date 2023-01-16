The search for a female tiger that escaped from its enclosure on a private residence in Johannesburg has still proven to be fruitless

The tiger has mauled two dogs and attacked a 39-year-old man since it escaped on Saturday, January 14

South Africans have many questions about the Joburg tiger saga, namely, who tampered with the enclosure to start with

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - A tiger that escaped from a small holding property in Walkerville, Johannesburg South over the weekend is still on the despite an all-night search.

A female tiger is on the loose in Johannesburg South sparking questions from South Africans. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The wild animal, which is privately owned, reportedly escaped from its enclosure on Saturday, January 14, after the fence was tampered with and cut.

Since the tiger has been on the loose it has mauled two dogs and attacked a 39-year-old man who managed to escape without being seriously injured, TimesLIVE reported.

According to Walkerville's local Community Policing Forum (CPF), a team of 30 people searched for the tiger, but the animal has not been spotted since it attacked the man and dogs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark SPCA have asked residents of Walkerville and the surrounding communities to keep their eyes open and contact them if the tiger is spotted. The SPCA also cautioned people not to approach the tiger because she is very dangerous, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on the escaped female tiger

Citizens had many questions including how the dangerous tiger escaped in the first place.

Below are some comments:

@Scott_Pumlomo said:

"I have so many questions."

@Kamal619 asked:

"Who cut the fences? Mamparas?"

@SciiTheComedist questioned:

"Why does someone have a wild animal in their backyard?"

@Webster46Jane exclaimed:

"What the hell. Why are there tigers anyway in AFRICA?!"

@DragonLordCust1 quizzed:

"What is wrong with people and this country?"

@wexa11 commented:

"Just another day in Joburg."

@hippie_kiddo20 joked:

"Has anyone tried pspspspspsps."

@YayaRSA added:

"Kids are going to school in the morning."

Video of Mzansi police officers playing games in uniform on the side of a highway divides citizens

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is no secret that the people of Mzansi have little to no faith in their police force. So, when footage of officers playing games in uniform on the side of a highway makes it to social media, you can only imagine what was said.

Mzansi has definitely accepted, to a certain degree, the comedy that comes from law enforcement in SA.

Twitter account @ZANewsFlash shared footage showing two police officers in uniform playing a childhood game on the side of a highway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News