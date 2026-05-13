South African taxpayers have had to fork out millions for the salaries of two Ministers of Police over the past 10 months

Senzo Mchunu was placed on special leave in July 2025, and Professor Firoz Cachalia was appointed as the acting minister

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the costs associated with having acting officials in various sectors

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Senzo Mchunu is earning millions while on special leave following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The South African taxpayer has coughed up over R2 million towards Senzo Mchunu while he remains on special leave.

The Minister of Police was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025 by President Cyril Ramaphosa following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner held a press briefing on 6 July 2025, where he made allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

General Mkhwanazi alleged that Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Mchunu were working together to shield criminal cartels in the country. He pointed to the decision to close the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) as proof of this.

Taxpayers are footing the bill for two salaries

As Mchunu continues to remain on special leave, it’s the South African taxpayer that continue to feel the financial burden. Despite not performing his ministerial duties for the past 10 months, the minister continues to earn a salary of approximately R2,69 million annually. This translates to approximately R224,166.67 per month, with a 3,8% increase that took effect in April 2026.

Taxpayers have not only had to foot that bill but also cover Professor Firoz Cachalia’s salary. Professor Cachalia was appointed as the Acting Minister of Police and is reportedly earning a full ministerial salary.

There appears to be no end in sight either to Professor Cacahlia’s tenure as Acting Minister. President Ramaphosa has maintained that he would only decide Mchunu’s fate once he appears before the Commission again and addresses the allegations made against him. The Madlanga Commission is set to conclude its work and submit its final report on 31 August 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Senzo Mchunu to appear before the Madlanga Commission again before deciding what to do. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on the news

Social media users weighed in on the exorbitant amount spent on having two ministers. Some expressed frustration, while others tried to find the funny side of it.

Doctors Chachas said:

“Like we are in a movie where everybody acts. We may even have an Acting Commission of Inquiry to look into acting ministers.”

Devan Williams asked:

“What about all the government officials suspended with pay?”

Felix Kali noted:

“The money that is spent on all suspended government employees is approximately R800 million annually. What does that tell you?”

Prem Singh asked:

“Why is Mchunu not fired?”

Thulz T All questioned:

“Do you remember any evidence implicating Mchunu? It’s unfortunate that it comes at a cost, but if anyone will just come accuse you and you get fired, then we will be turning into a Banana Republic.”

Nicolas Shooter stated:

“I don’t know if any companies in the world give you pay on suspension. Also, this can drag on for months on end. Why not adopt a policy of no work, no pay? If found innocent, then you can get back pay.”

Selena Govender claimed:

“The police minister is not needed. What has he done in almost a year?

Elaine Southgate asked:

“Why are we paying for all these grannies and grandpas? They need rocking chairs now.”

Dexter Aps noted:

“Then we are told to tighten our belts because the State has no money.”

Paul Mashatile denies that Mchunu is being protected

Briefly News reported that Paul Mashatile addressed why no action was taken against Mchunu following allegations made against him.

The Deputy President denied that the minister was being shielded, saying that the president was waiting for the final report from the Madlanga Commission.

South Africans weighed in on Mashatile's comments, but social media users expressed distrust in the deputy president's statement.

Source: Briefly News