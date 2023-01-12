Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie did not mince his words when voicing his opinion on overcrowding in SA schools

The Central Karoo mayor claimed that the children of illegal immigrants should not be allowed entrance into the nation's overcrowded public schools

A lot of South Africans have come out in agreement with McKenzie and have praised him for speaking up on the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KAROO - Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Mayor of the Central Karoo, has made his feeling about overcrowding in South African schools abundantly clear.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says the Children of illegal immigrants should not be allowed in SA schools. Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook & Deaan Vivier/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The PA leader posted a scathing Facebook post claiming that SA schools are no place for the children of illegal immigrants. McKenzie even went as far as calling on the Department of Home Affairs to visit all schools in the country before his party did.

McKenzie wrote:

"This is nonsense, we must now explain to South African parents why [their] children cannot be placed in schools, we warned you."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie's Facebook post

Though the Central Karoo mayor's comments were viewed as problematic for some, many South Africans flooded the comments section of McKenzie's post with applause.

Below is what citizens are saying:

@MoiponeSenoe agreed:

"He is right, why should SA kids struggle to get space in their country."

@zeus_883 claimed:

"Gayton McKenzie seems to be the only one not mincing his words about this crisis."

@justconsern asked:

"So where must they go to the street?"

@MusaM_SA added:

"We shouldn't be having this conversation it is just a common logic."

@linzitee suggested:

"He must worry about Eskom maybe he will gain votes."

@BrownRasta1 commented:

"Even documented foreigners should wait until all South African students have been placed!"

@farrel13 stated

"Well, this is how it works in every country in the world."

@Lusapho83701304 accused:

"Racist politician."

@Rethabi55616710 complained:

"For the mere fact that the government even knows that there are undocumented foreigners in the country and still nothing about it, then the country is more messed up than I thought."

McKenzie's comments come as over 1 000 Gauteng learners have yet to be placed in schools

The 2023 academic year started on Wednesday, 11 January for in-land provinces but the back-to-school spirit was dampened in Gauteng after over 1 000 students were left without school placements.

According to TimesLIVE, the Economic Freedom Fighters took their outrage to the streets and protested outside Learskool Danie Malan in Pretoria.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane called for clam from outraged parents and civil organisations, pleading with them not to disrupt the placement of learners and the opening of schools.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Matshekga claimed her department is working on solving the overcrowding debacle and vowed there will be solutions in nine days.

Gauteng Parents Frustrated As Placement Backlog Leaves 1 300 Learners Stranded, Motshekga Calls for Calm

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng parents are up in arms after flaws in the online registration system and placement backlogs have left 1 300 primary and high school pupils stranded, without school admissions.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for calm as her department aims to resolve the issue within 10 days. The minister added that, though the situation was far from perfect, she was pleased that at least 99.5% of earners had been placed in schools, EWN reported.

The children have been struggling to be placed because there is no space in schools in the province, however, Motshekga claimed that the overcrowding had nothing to do with the online booking system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News