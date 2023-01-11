One screenshot shows that the bolt Transport app has many options which now include a whole minibus taxi

People were amazed to see a choice that is usually only available on the roads through the taxi ranks

Online users reacted to the post and discussed whether or not it was a good idea to join the two industries

The Bolt app went viral is it showed people a new option of transport. The screenshot showed they offer minibus rides and people discussed whether they made a good move including them.

People reacted to seeing Bolt's minibus option. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: UGC

People were split as some thought it would make the industry more peaceful. Other peeps were not convinced that it would work.

Screenshot of new Bolt feature goes viral on Twitter

A post on Twitter by shows that bolt has the option to order a Quantum. mini-buses are commonly used as public transport and are usually cheaper.

SA unconvinced Bolt cannot work with local Mzansi taxis

People reacted to seeing the option and some are convinced it was a good business decision. Others commented about the reservations over finding taxis there because of their reputation of chaos.

@ZolekaNdlovu commented:

"This would be great and reduce some of the chaos. They must also add those meter taxis at bus and training stations with vintage cars."

@ClammyHarambe commented:

"Imagine getting off mo Quantum without saying short left/right...weird."

@_ucijimpi commented:

"They saw a gap in the market."

@DesKhauleza commented:

"This is a good move so that other taxi drivers can sign up. It will somehow ease the tension between the two parties."

@NtsontsoSga commented:

"This can only work at night when the owners of the road are sleeping."

@manlikemk_ commented:

"16 seater for R75? that’s a bargain if you ask me."

@mkhensani_ commented:

"Jik jik you're caught in a bullet crossfire."

@NzanzuM commented:

"Thixo, soon they’ll be kidnapping in bulk."

@ofentse_thegoat commented:

"Eh, these gents want war now."

Source: Briefly News