A man celebrated getting a new car by making his announcement on the socials

The Twitter post went viral with millions of views and nearly 100,000 likes, as people were slightly confused over the way he delivered the news

People had a variety of reactions to the man bragging about getting a brand-new whip and many threw some shade

One guy showed people that he bought a Toyota Swift. The way he made the announcement caused people to make fun of him.

A man told people that he was deleting the Uber app because he bought a new Suzuki Swift. Image: Twitter/@davidtshitenda/Getty Images/ Hiraman

People were divided between expressing envy over his achievement and making fun of how he announced it.

Man announces Toyota Swift purchase in hilarious way

A new car owner told everyone about his achievement in a post. The Twitter user @davidtshitenda shared a picture of his new Suzuki Swift and captioned it:

"Uber, today you've lost a customer for good."

The man posted a picture of his new Toyota Suzuki alongside a screenshot of him deleting the app from his phone.

South African netizens react to tweep's Toyota Swift purchase

Mzansi loves to see people buy new cars. Things were slightly different this time as peeps flooded the comments section, confused as to why he would delete the transport app now that he has a car. Online users even had a list of things the man may need an Uber for, even with a whip. The car owner tried to debunk all the negative responses.

@dotunmanmp7 commented:

"Lol.. I have three cars available to me. I had to order an Uber for my wife last Saturday. Better reinstall it back."

@davidtshitenda replied:

"I don't have a wife."

@Splurge01 commented:

"How will you go to the airport. Calm down."

@barrington2022 commented:

"I own a car, I still use Uber. What an odd thing to say."

@cIoudeleven commented:

"Why do you have Spotify, speed test and Uber in the same folder."

ToxxicTayy commented:

"They chewed David up in the comments, but he had a weak rebuttal for each/ A+ for effort my guy."

cj commented:

"This will be me soon."

@burrbonbaby commented:

"Thought he was roasting someone tryna pick him up in a Suzuki. Whole time he announcing he got a new car."

@theechrismb commented:

"I can’t wait till this happens for me."

