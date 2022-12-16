A loving son rewarded his mother for the years she spent raising, and caring for him

He surprised her with a brand-new car, and she was overcome with emotions while holding him tight

Social media users were touched by the heart-warming video and shared how they'd like to thank their parents

A mom is overwhelmed with emotions after getting gifted with a new car.

Source: UGC

It's every parent's wish to see their children have a better life than them, and good parents put in years of hard work to secure their children's futures.

A Mzansi man honoured his humble mother with a new car and made her dream come true. In the video posted by @don_nkulunkulu, the gent ushered his mother into the dealership while she was blindfolded.

When he revealed the surprise, she immediately hugged him tight and started weeping. The son had to ask for a cup of water to calm her down.

The TikTok video left many social media users emotional, and they praised the son for sharing his success with his mother.

@coleka2 posted:

"You will be blessed the rest of your life, my brother. Others bought cars for their pastors, forgetting about their parents, who raised them very hard."

@user5834973946293 wrote:

"We should always appreciate our mothers because they fought a good fight, and they are still fighting, for us. ✊"

@mapinkanamotshale added:

"She was really happy she carried you in her prayers since even now."

@the_glam_a shared:

"How emotional, I cried. How I wish mine was still in the picture."

@nondubridgette mentioned:

"Every child's dream is to do something extraordinary for their parents. "

@keva7171 added:

"Hats off to you dawg. Love it."

@acheleashley commented:

"This is lovely. These humans deserve such gifts because they are a special treasure in our lives."

@thabomonedi2 said:

"I literally cried, imagining if it was me doing that for my mom, but she's late now."

