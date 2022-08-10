New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lucky man's reaction to a surprise present of a brand-new vehicle from his loved ones touched many netizens

The sweet clip of the man and his loving children made rounds on Tiktok, and people felt the love that the man got from his family

Peeps who were touched shared their own stories about their parents to explain why the clip affected them emotionally

Loving family shared a sweet moment when they surprised their father with a brand new car. Image: Tiktok/@popienakedimlambo

Source: UGC

A cute family moment from a close-knit family touched South African netizens. The man in the video got a surprise car from his kids.

The video captured the father's reaction, making many think of their own parents. Netizens came together to express their desire for a family like this.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tender family moment has netizens emotional

The clip shared on TiK ToK by @popienakedimlambo moved many people. In the clip, an elderly man is presented with some new car keys, much to his excitement.

The man in the videos is overcome with emotion as he grabs his family into big bear hugs. Most people love to spoil their parents, and peeps who saw the video were mostly reminded that they want to do the same for their parents

LG. commented:

"May my dad live this long so I do the same for him."

lightgift_crochet commented:

"Wow I'm jealous, speechless, inspired how i wish my parents were around"

Tokelo Gee commented:

"I wish my dad was still alivethat guy deserves such a thing."

malaisha7 commented:

"Someone is chopping onion, that keng "

Poet Moneo commented:

"Haibo people be buying their parents cars kodwa mine ke they are no longer here"

'The Rock' spoils mom Ata Johnson rotten, buys her a car and a beautiful mansion

Briefly News previously reported that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoiled his mom rotten again. The Hollywood superstar bought his mom, Ata Johnson, a brand new mansion.

The actor took to social media to share some of the clips he filmed when he surprised his old lady with the fully-furnished house over the weekend.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former professional wrestler shared that there's no greater feeling than to make his 73-year-old mother happy.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News