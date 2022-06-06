Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spoiled his mom, Ata Johnson, rotten over the weekend and his fans from across the globe are here for it

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoiled his mom rotten again. The Hollywood superstar bought his mom, Ata Johnson, a brand new mansion.

The actor took to social media to share some of the clips he filmed when he surprised his old lady with the fully-furnished house over the weekend.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former professional wrestler shared that there's no greater feeling than to make his 73-year-old mother happy.

According to The South African, the 50-year-old thespian recently surprised his mom with a brand new ride. The Rock encouraged millions of his fans to love their mothers. In his lengthy post, he said:

"Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy."

Social media users took to his comment section to applaud him for spoiling his mother.

dinahjane wrote:

"Don’t mind me crying with her. So beautiful and so thoughtful of you. Love you always aunty ata! You deserve."

georgefarah_guru said:

"Mom deserves it all, love her and you’re good man, brother."

c.t.ali.fletcher commented:

"I WOULD HAVE GIVEN ANYTHING TO BE ABLE TO DO THIS FOR MY MOM, YOU'RE A GOOD SON, GOD BLESS MOM, IN HER NEW HOME."

staceyleilua wrote:

"A beautiful home and an even more beautiful gift. You deserve it all @atajohnson."

rocktyou said:

"AWESOME!!! Wish I could do that for my mom."

ekolumusic added:

"Congratulations Mama!! What a blessing!!"

Source: Briefly News