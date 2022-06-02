Nigerian music star Davido is currently in North Carolina, US and has shared a video of the lovely reception he received

The DMW boss and his crew were welcomed to the US by American rapper DaBaby and his team with exotic cars and fanfare

Fans and followers of Davido have since taken to social media to hail him as well as DaBaby who replicated the hospitality he received in Nigeria

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido arrived in North Carolina in the United States, and it has been making headlines, especially with the warm reception he received from American rapper DaBaby.

A video shared by Davido showed DaBaby welcoming the Nigerian singer and his crew with exotic cars and fanfare.

DaBaby embraces Davido as he arrives in the US. Credit: @dababy

Source: UGC

The two who were excited to see each other again embraced warmly.

Sharing photos via his Instagram page, DaBaby wrote:

“Reciprocated hospitality.”

Fans gush as DaBaby welcomes Davido to the US

Many of Davido’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail the singer for his growing affluence, and they expressed excitement ahead of the release of their song.

Briefly News captured some of the reactions below:

ota_gossip:

"Money good ooo.... Money Jam Money."

cubana_chiefpriest:

"Rainbow in the airport."

onyembupu:

"Baddest has upgraded he’s movement cars. 001."

abidexzympg:

"Highest in Africa. In the whole world sef."

sossiofficial:

"Show Love…That’s what brothers do."

dammy_riichie:

"Only one baddest ."

bagzamilleon:

"Ran it up and kept it up."

ikeson_yb:

"The statement maker !!okatakpiti !!"

j.dixongram:

"Wow I love Davido. I’m feeling the love ! Everyone are always looking happy when around him."

Source: Briefly News