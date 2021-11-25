The Rock brought tears to a fan's face so much that the person crumbled on the floor and cried after the actor gifted him a vehicle

To do so, the A-list actor made findings of some of his fans to know the person who needed his gift most

During the presentation of the gift, he told the man to go enjoy his vehicle to the fullest as he thanked him for his good works

A popular Hollywood star, The Rock, has surprised one of his fans with a new vehicle and the moment was everything as the man broke down in tears.

For the debut of Red Notice, the movie star said he invited some fans to the screening of the movie for free because he wanted to give back.

The fan could not hold back his tears from streaming down his face. Photo source: @therock

The actor added that apart from the free movie screening, he wanted to do something really big for one person and the original idea was to give out the Porsche Tycan he drove in the movie.

After Porsche company said no to his request, The Rock never allowed that to disturb his plan so he decided to give out his own truck instead.

How he went searching for the beneficiary

To do the giveaway, he had to gather as much information as he can about the people who came to the theatre and he found a particular person’s story quite moving.

The Rock revealed that the man, Oscar, has been taking care of his 75-year-old mother for years. He also helps abused women with food. On the day he was going to give him the truck, he handed him a letter first which partly read:

“Thank for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck..."

The fan went straight on his knees and cried afterwards before hugging him.

Watch the incredible moment below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

melissad_johnson said:

"Bet Porsche is regretting saying no now!"

ibeprince90 said:

"U re a good man with a good heart. Keep winning."

theonlyillusivebeats said:

"@therock you are the definition of the word. Motivation. Thank you for what you do and the good you bring. We all could use more good pein the world."

lejeune.debbie7 said:

"Your a generous man. Thank you for helping others in need that don't ask."

Man resembles The Rock

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a police officer was going viral due to his uncanny resemblance to former WWE superstar and A-list celebrity.

Lieutenant Eric Fields from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama went viral after his department posted a photo of him on August 21.

In the photo, Fields, built like the actor, was seen posing with a fan. According to the police, the man had met a junior officer and requested to meet with Fields. The cop, who could easily be The Rock’s stunt double, gladly passed by his workplace.

