Skeem Saam's Shoki Mmola is living her best life in a sexy bikini and has made it a point to rub it in the faces of all who care to see

The Thespian, who plays Celia Kunutu on the SABC 1 drama, took to social media at the weekend to share pics from a petrol station

But most South Africans are not impressed and have taken to social media to heap criticism on Mmola for her actions

A bout of flack has trailed Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola since the now-famous images of her filling up at a petrol station dressed only in her bikini.

The 44-year-old, known for her role as Celia Kunutu in the popular drama soap, set tongues wagging on social media over the weekend when she shared images that show her flaunting her best summer bod in a glittering turquoise beach number.

Sunday World reported that in another picture, Mmola posed next to the fridges inside the garage's convenience store after she'd gone in to buy something to drink.

After her divorce, the Thespian embarked on a self-help journey, becoming somewhat of a health and fitness bunny that regularly hits the gym, according to The Citizen.

And to show that she's taken the radical lifestyle change in her stride, Mmola never ceases to grab the opportunity to flaunt her upcoming toned body on Instagram. But her decision to rock up at a petrol station in a skimpy outfit has left netizens scratching their heads.

Besides some followers commending Mmola on how "good her body looked", the majority of social media users dragged her for indecency as others berated what they described as public indecency.

Others felt that her behaviour was nonsensical, with others hitting below the belt by expressing that she was too old to walk around in a skimpy bikini.

Locals offer up a mouthful

Briefly News wasted little time taking a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the bizarre and chaotic reactions to the post.

@mesala_fxminer wrote:

"Promoting nudity, you and Zodwa Wabantu are not doing any good to our generation."

@mogorosivision said:

"Law-abiding citizens who makes young brothers to go crazy with your nakedness."

@jabu_brown added:

"Tjoooo…!! Kanjani..? Nini..? Kuphi..? Kanje…!!"

@hopeworthndige mentioned:

"Wear clothes, please."

