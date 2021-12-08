Media personality Boity Thulo took to Instagram to share a fiery post while away on vacation in Limpopo

Thulo posted a picture taken near a pool that shows her dressed in a tight-hugging summer ensemble

Locals salivated over the image in which the artist appears to be enjoying a good time at a private safari lodge

Media personality Boity Thulo rocked a sexy orange sports bra and tights number while on a private safari vacation at the majestic Mhondoro Safari Lodge and Villa located in the Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo.

The businesswoman shared a picture taken near the pool of one of the plush rooms in the upscale five-star private lodge. Completing her tight-hugging outfit are designer sunglasses, a leopard-print headscarf and matching kicks.

Boity got heads turning after sharing a saucy pic on Instagram. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

"Happy Girls World Wide! #OwnYourThrone," the personality captioned the post.

One can only guess she'd be on a baecation with her new lover, actor Anton Jeftha, with whom she recently confirmed the dating rumours that had been swirling for months.

It would be a small wonder as the lodge is conveniently situated next to a watering hole, offering dining, an outdoor pool & a spa area. A stay at the lodge is enough to make ordinary couples rethink their vacation plans.

The price ranges between R 9 137 to R 24 457 per night based on average rates for a standard room. The picture attracted more than 150 000 likes and 700 comments as netizens took in the hot scenes.

Locals react to fiery scenes

Briefly News took a short tour down the comments to bring readers all the interesting reactions to Boity's saucy post.

@mpho_chuene wrote:

"Ke tla e kgona 450k per week.. Kere beke le beke."

@temoso_xhane said:

"@boity beautiful tlhe... Ke kopa diaparo tseo."

@p_delious_3 added:

"You look gorgeous."

@loyiso_gee mentioned:

"Sexy girls too."

@miss_harrison_to_you offered:

"Looking so cute."

Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha Serving couple goals

Previously, Briefly News reported that one of Mzansi's hottest celeb couples has without a doubt become Boity and Anton. The two tried to keep their budding romance a secret but social media investigators quickly caught on that there was a flame burning between the two.

Peeps could not be happier that they're public about their relationship because the photos are beyond adorable. OKMzansi reported that Boity and Anton have been nicknamed Mzansi's fun couple.

The two are always on some sort of adventure, from yacht rides to baecations and award shows. The rapper and the actor make one stunning couple and they never fail to understand the mjolo assignment.

