Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha were one of those famous Mzansi celeb couples who tried to keep their relationship under wraps until the zoom police stepped in

The rapper and actor's secret love was uncovered after some 'coincidental' photos, forcing them to come clean about the romance

Now that things are out in the open with the two lovebirds, Boity and Anton have been posting the cutest relationship content and peeps are here for it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One of Mzansi's hottest celeb couples is without a doubt Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha. The two tried to keep their budding romance a secret but social media investigators quickly caught on that there was a flame burning between the two. Peeps could not be happier that they're public about their relationship because the photos are beyond adorable.

Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha giving nothing but bae goals on social media. Image: @bolity

Source: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that Boity and Anton have been nicknamed Mzansi's fun couple. The two are always on some sort of adventure, from yacht rides to baecations and award shows. The rapper and the actor make one stunning couple and they never fail to understand the mjolo assignment.

Briefly News has gathered a few photos of the lovebirds making mjolofontein look like the best place to be.

1. This relationship is certainly filled with the most exciting adventures. Just check out the memories featured in Boity's birthday post for her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Anton is without a doubt Boity's biggest hypeman.

3. Boity and Anton look amazing apart, but together? Absolute flames! The Style Awards were never ready.

4. Not only are Boity and Anton couple goals but they all pass with flying colours in the selfie department.

5. Flowers, boats and bae, what more could a girl want?

It’s official: Boity confirms romance with Anton Jeftha, social media detectives strike again

Briefly News reported that it appeared that Boity had made her relationship with Anton Jeftha Twitter official after tweeps sniffed out the truth about their relationship. Boity was the latest victim of the popular zoom-in feature, finding her in the reflection of Anton's glasses.

Followers have been suspecting the two of being together after they noticed that the rapper and actress had posted photos in the same location at the same time.

The South African reports that Boity and Anton raised suspicions of a getaway together in August this year. The pair seemed to have gone to Cape Town for the trip. The Twitter police once again made this connection using their matching Instagram stories.

Source: Briefly.co.za