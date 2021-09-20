The Twitter police never seem to fail when it comes to uncovering Mzansi celeb romances using the zoom feature

Tweeps have been speculating for months that Boity and Anton Jeftha are an item even though the pair have tirelessly dodged the question

After posting a photo captioned, "Her view," the sleuths came rushing to figure out who the "her" in question was

It appears Boity has made her relationship with Anton Jeftha Twitter official after tweeps sniffed out the truth about their relationship. Boity was the latest victim of the popular zoom-in feature, finding her in the reflection of Anton's glasses.

Boity has low-key confirmed her relationship with Anton Jeftha on Twitter. Image: @boity and @antonjeftha

Source: Instagram

Followers have been suspecting the two of being together after they noticed that the rapper and actress had posted photos in the same location at the same time.

The South African reports that Boity and Anton raised suspicions of a getaway together in August this year. The pair seemed to have gone to Cape Town for the trip. The Twitter police once again made this connection using their matching Instagram stories.

Just days ago, Boity was a guest on Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth and as one of the bonus questions, Lasizwe asked her if she was dating Anton. The media personality laughed it off and denied the rumour, saying she will always be single.

reports Jeftha posted a photo of him on his social media captioned, "Her view," wearing reflective sunglasses. It did not take long for the connection to Boity to be made, proving that no job is too big for the Twitter sleuths.

@ofentse_letsaba tweeted:

"I'm looking at Anton Jeftha's recent picture and damn that's Boity in the reflection of his shades. Use Boity's IG story for confirmation."

Boity later commented heart eyes and retweeted the photo, leading peeps to the conclusion that the couple is Twitter-official.

@Mlu3i1 commented:

"Your eye wear is exposing you... Boity is wearing the same shirt."

Boity opens up about Cassper cheating on her in spicy video

Boity Thulo was the latest guest on Lasizwe’s tell-all YouTube show. In a short teaser released by the comedian, Boity was questioned about how she felt when Cassper confessed to cheating on her in a song.

Briefly News reports the rapper seemed taken aback by the question but eventually revealed that she thought it was very childish. The short clip saw Boity trending on social media as fans weighed in on her revelations.

Cassper and Boity were once Mzansi’s 'IT' couple but it all went south after Cassper allegedly cheated on her with another famous celebrity.

