Boity Opens up About Cassper Cheating on Her in Spicy Video

Boity Thulo recently trended on social media after she opened up about her break up from rapper Cassper Nyovest

Boity was answering some spicy questions from Lasizwe on his now-famous Drink or Spill YouTube show

A teaser clip of the show was shared online by Lasizwe and social media users could not stop laughing at the unfolding mess

Boity Thulo was the latest guest on Lasizwe’s tell—all YouTube show. In a short teaser released by the comedian, Boity was questioned about how she felt when Cassper confessed to cheating on her in a song.

Boity had some words about her break up from Cassper Nyovest. Image: @boity

The rapper seemed taken aback by the question but eventually revealed that she thought it was very childish.

The short clip saw Boity trending on social media as fans weighed in on her revelations.

Cassper and Boity were once Mzansi’s IT couple but it all went south after Cassper allegedly cheated on her with another famous celebrity.

Mzansi reacts to Boity opening up about her break up from Cassper Nyovest

@wendy_rofhiwa said:

“She looks cute chubby on this video.”

@iam_peculiar said:

“Zodwa is the only capable being of doing such things as truth or drink, all of the guest on this show just refuse to spill the truth.”

@noksy1707 said:

“Why am I not surprised, they just had to include Cas in these questions.”

@amtshepiso said:

“Lasizwe asking relevant questions I'm here for it all.”

Boity Thulo remains unapologetic about her ‘soft life’ despite Twitter trolls

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Boity did not back down her 'soft life' remark when she found herself under the scrutiny of trolls after sharing a proud moment in her life that didn't sit well with the tweeps.

It is no secret that the Ba Kae rapper works hard for her lifestyle and has no problem enjoying the fruits of her labour in the public eye. Boity went on Twitter to post that knowing she had stayed at the same hotel as many famous names reassures her that she is on the right path, reported TimesLive.

