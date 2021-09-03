Boity stays proud of her achievements even when tweeps tried to convince her that there are more important things in life

The rapper made it known that she is deserving of her luxurious lifestyle because she works really hard for it

She took to Twitter to defend her statement while also making it known that despite how much life has given Boity she remembers to help others

Mzansi rapper Boity did not back down her 'soft life' remark when she found herself under the scrutiny of trolls after sharing a proud moment in her life that didn't sit well with the tweeps.

Boity Thulo remains unapologetic about her 'soft life' despite Twitter trolls

It is no secret that the Ba Kae rapper works hard for her lifestyle and has no problem enjoying the fruits of her labour in the public eye. Boity went on Twitter to post that knowing she had stayed at the same hotel as many famous names reassures her that she is on the right path, reported TimesLive.

Boity tweeted:

"Knowing that I’ve stayed in the same hotel as Gaga, Brad Pitt, Iman, Princess Diana reminds me that the soft life is my portion! It’s where I belong! That all"

She was quickly met by tweeps trying to guilt her into taking back her love and desire for a life filled with nice things. The rapper clapped back by saying

"Please don't shame me for wanting to live the softest life. We all deserve it!".

When a user tried to downplay her moment by replying

"The most important thing is helping other people Boity, those things don't matter"

she simply responded,

"I do help people."

Boity later ended it all by tweeting

"THE SOFT LIFE IS MY PORTION, WEALTH LOVES MY COMPANY".

Boity becomes most followed celeb in Mzansi, hits 5 million followers

Briefly News reported that Boity recently celebrated hitting 5 million followers on Instagram. This achievement has made Boity the most followed celebrity in the country.

Boity decided to celebrate the event by organizing to take out 5 of her followers once lockdown regulations ease.

For the photoshoot to commemorate the occasion, Boity wore a stunning gold dress with grey trimmings.

Bottoms up: Boity gets bubbly after hitting 5 million followers

In other news, the media personality partnered up with popular champagne brand Moët & Chandon, to celebrate 5 million followers.

Boity’s journey with the brand of bubbles has spanned many years, occasions, and continents.

Her campaigns with them have seen her visit Château Saran (The Maison’s exclusive residence in France), reach new heights in the Moët & Chandon ‘Spirit of 1743’ hot air balloon ahead of the Durban July and meet tennis legend Roger Federer in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly.co.za