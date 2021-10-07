Faith Nketsi Is Back in Studio, Peeps Do Not Seem Ready

Faith Nketsi has announced that she is currently in the studio cooking up some new music that fans should be expecting soon

The media personality also let followers know that her reality show #HaveFaith will be returning for a bigger and better third season

Faith's music announcement did not go down as planned as peeps are sceptical about the sound they are going to hear

After taking a break from releasing music, Faith Nketsi posted videos of herself having fun in the recording booth on her Instagram stories. The reality star has let fans know that she is working on some new tracks but the peeps were left questioning whether or not they were keen to hear it.

Faith Nketsi has announced that she will be coming back with new music. Image: @faith.nketsi

Nketsi's first attempt at making music came in 2019 with some help from DJ Maphorisa. While signed to Blaq Boy Records, she released an EP called Disrespectful, reports ZAlebs.

However, the celeb's first step into the music biz did not go so smoothly as she anticipated when tweeps started a trend called #raplikefaith to mock her bars.

Faith is proving to be the face of perseverance after she took to Instagram to announce that her reality show will be coming back for season three.

With that announcement came the stories of her studio sessions, captioned:

"This is going to be better than the last."

Tweeps raced to the comments to share their thoughts on the star's announcement.

