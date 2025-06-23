SA Reacts to Ntando Duma’s Husband Una Rams and Daughter Sbahle’s Sweet Video: “Dad Who Stepped Up”
- Una Rams, Ntando Duma's husband, melted hearts online after a viral video showed him playfully bonding with her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, in matching outfits
- Mzansi praised Una Rams for his loving role as a stepfather, with many admiring his involvement and presence in Sbahle's life
- Social media users also defended Ntando’s ex, Junior De Rocka, emphasising the couple’s strong co-parenting relationship and urging others not to discredit him
A heartwarming video of Ntando Duma's husband, Unarine Rambani, popularly known as Una Rams, playing with her daughter Sbahle Mzizi, melted hearts online.
Una Rams praised by Mzansi
It looks like Ntando Duma's husband, Una Rams, is slowly becoming Mzansi's favourite. The rapper tied the knot with the popular actress and television presenter at a star-studded, lavish ceremony a few months ago. Fans have been gushing about the couple's love story, and some even praised Una Rams' amazing English accent.
A video of the Grammy Award-winning rapper goofing around with Ntando's daughter Sbahle Mzizi in matching blue and white outfits recently went viral on social media. The clip shared by @tshianeok1 on 21 June 2025 on TikTok warmed Mzansi's hearts.
SA weighs in on Una Rams and Sbahle's video
Social media users had a lot to say about the celebrity couple's family dynamics. Some praised Una Rams for seemingly accepting and loving his wife Ntando's daughter from a previous relationship.
Others defended Ntando's baby daddy, Junior De Rocka, saying just because he did not marry Ntando doesn't mean he was a bad father to Sbahle. Some even noted that Ntando and Junior have a great co-parenting relationship.
@jojose_777 commented:
"Why are people dissing Junior? Ntando and Junior fixed the issues. Una Rams uyiStep Father noma ya’ll aren’t gonna make him the biological father by dissing Junior end of story."
@Sindi Maphalala wrote:
"Ntando Duma's husband and "THEIR" daughter."
@Prudy said:
"It does not matter that he's a stepfather. I love his presence, we were also raised by step fathers, and now we are educated. God bless you for being present."
@Misa Que wrote:
"I owe my kids this type of stepdad 🤔"
@MissP added:
"Fathers who stepped up 🙌🙏"
@❤️LadyR -Tumi🇿🇦🇱🇸🇧🇼♥️ said:
"🥰🥰🥰🥰We love this as the country, anyone who doesn't is a witch 🙄"
@chief wrote:
"Nothing wrong with being a stepfather .. but don't do something because you want to prove a point .. just love your life."
Ntando Duma and Una Rams reveal how long they dated
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TV personality Ntando Duma and musician Una Rams trended on social media charts after photos of their private wedding ceremony were shared online.
The gorgeous TV host and her singer beau previously had a low-key traditional ceremony in Thohoyandou, Venda, which was attended only by guests. The couple continued with the trend and followed in the footsteps of former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi by having a private wedding ceremony.
