Ntando Duma is enjoying being a married woman. The star recently left fans green with envy when she shared a video from her family getaway with her husband, Una Rams, and daughter, Sbahle Mzizi.

Inside Ntando Duma's family vacation

Award-winning actress Ntando Duma, her Grammy-winning husband Unarine Rambani, popularly known as Una Rams, and her daughter Sbahle shared a glimpse of their staycation. The couple, who tied the knot two weeks ago in a private ceremony, shared a glimpse of their staycation.

Many were surprised by Ntando Duma's marriage despite the several hints she shared on her page about her marital status. Taking to her Instagram page, the freshly married actress shared the stunning video. She captioned the post:

"There you have it guys. I hope you enjoy😂 even though Instagram keeps taking it down 🫠 Thank you for a beautiful stay @thabaentle 🤍"

Fans react to Una Rams' accent in video

Social media users could not get enough of Ntando Duma's husband, Una Rams' accent in the video's voiceover. Many joked about how he sounded like the AI-generated voiceovers.

@lady_amar1 said:

"Mina Ngasho ngathi ushade no Michael B Jordan! iSlungu esi tough kanje!! 😭😭😍😍😍"

@philile_mkhwanazi commented:

"My wife and I"🥹 yimake Ntando uthe u husband the weather got a bit what?? Esakuphi kanti lesingisi😭"

@bucy_35 added:

"That English we hear kwiiflights🥺🤌🏽"

@tebo.motloung commented:

"English ye private school yase London ke le!!! What a beautiful family🥹😍♥️"

@puseh wrote:

"I thought AI is doing the voiceover 😭"

@zomusasosamahhashi added:

"I’m here for iSlungu saSbari🙌🔥🔥🔥love love love this for you Ntando 😍❤️"

Ntando Duma flaunts her stunning wedding ring

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma recently showed off her stunning wedding ring.

Ntando took to her Instagram to post photos of her stunning face, and her wedding ring took centre stage.

