Ntando Duma seems to be dropping hints about her marital status on social media. The media personality who made headlines after allegedly flaunting her engagement ring on the timeline dropped another hint.

Ntando Duma hints marriage in new post

Popular Mzansi media personality Ntando Duma is playing the guessing game with fans. The star has kept details about her love life hush-hush, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed the little hints.

Weeks after speculation about being engaged to her man, the actress shared another post hinting about marriage. Ntando took to her Instagram page to share a picture rocking a t-shirt that read:

'I love my husband."

She captioned the post:

"Caption is on my Tee😌❤️"

Fans react to Ntando Duma's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's post. Some congratulated her on her marriage, while others said they wanted more details.

@simzngema said:

"I love him for you. You guys are so blessed❤️❤️❤️"

@sdumo.mtshali wrote:

"Finally."

@fisekile_d added:

"Le1 plays too much. Asimthembi ende uyahlekana."

@malanated_hun commented:

"Mines too❤️…if you not the gone girl where are you 😅♥️🤷🏽‍♀️"

@bonjieduma said:

"Key word "husband" ok now 😍"

@kamogelomoririi commented:

"Husband must be lucky, I am happy for you lala❤️"

@iris_tanaka wrote:

"Ahhhh where is thandos husband guys 😭😭😭😭😭I can not be in her life forever and not see the husband why now."

@phumelela_kingfifi added:

"I can literally hear your Voice…laughing on the 4th slide😂❤️"

Ntando Duma celebrates her 29th birthday in style

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African media personality Ntando Duma celebrated another year around the sun with her close friends and family.

The South African actress Ntando Duma had a blast on her birthday as she turned 29 on Thursday, 29 August 2024. The star posted pictures and a video of her birthday celebrations with close friends and family on her Instagram page.

