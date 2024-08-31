Young Lady Hilariously Reminds Family That She Is a Graduate, Netizens Laugh: “Love This”
- A funny woman hilariously reminded her family that she is a graduate regardless of being the baby in the house
- The hun was asked to make drinks and she decided to carry out the task dressed in her graduation gown
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A funny young lady took it upon herself to remind her family that she was a graduate.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @zamamkhize14, the young lady can be seen in the kitchen of her home preparing drinks that her family members asked her to get.
However, she did all of that wearing her graduate gown. The young lady wanted to make a statement to her family, reminding them that she was a graduate and that they must remember that when they asked her to do anything. The family laughed at the young lady's antics.
Girl reminds her family that she's a graduate
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts with humour to the video
The video gained over 5k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Yama💎 laughed:
"A friendly reminder😭😭😭."
@ntando was envious:
"I can't wait to do this 😂😂😂."
@P2 was entertained:
"😂😂😂😂 Yebo phela, isfundiswa🥰🥰 love this." (Yes ma'am, an educated person, love this)
@Mough Mokgerehli said:
"A graduate 🌹🌹."
@2my_05 wrote:
"Ene onale show off habona batho😂😂😂😂." (She has a tendency to show off when she sees people)
@C'weigh MaJobe expressed:
"Yabo mekuwena futhi 🤣🤣🤣." (You see when its you again)
@Lusanda shared:
"Bayashesha ukukhohlwa 🤣🤣🤣." (They are quick to forget)
@SPHELELE SHAZI commented:
"Babuye bakhohlwe laba stru 🤣🤣🤣." (They really forget)
@Lungelo Ndabe Mkhize said:
"Caught me of guard saan... aiy ngyakvuma manje." (You caught me off guard man... I stan you)
