A South African graduate on TikTok posted a funny video reminding her family of her accomplishment

Wearing her graduation gown, she jokingly demanded respect and a break from household chores like making breakfast at 8am

The lighthearted video resonated with viewers, with some finding humour and others noticing the mother's pride

A young woman wore her graduation gown and demanded respect from her family. Image: leratoboohle

Source: Instagram

A South African woman posted a funny TikTok video showing how she reminded her family that she is a graduate.

Graduate demands break from household duties

TikTok user @boohleleerato posted a video showing herself walking into her home wearing her graduation attire as she addresses her family, reminding them that she was a graduate and that they should put some respect on her name.

She asked that they acknowledge her achievement and not wake her up at 8am in the morning to make breakfast.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The young woman's mother can be seen looking at her daughter in amusement as she goes on about how educated she was and that the family shouldn't treat her like normal as she was the first graduate in the family.

Watch the funny clip below:

Mzansi reacts with humour to video

The video was made with an apple of laughter and funny comments from netizens. While some people joked at the graduate's approach, others admired how proud her mother was of her.

The powerpuff ghel said:

“Okay “ “nguwe wukucala vele” ."

Marvelous Abanyorisi responded:

"May God bless you with umsebenzi uvuse muzi ka gogo❤️."

Nokuthula_mn said:

"Umuhle yeva ❤️."

Thembeka.P replied:

"Ukukhanye kube kuhle empilweni yakho mtwanami."

mandisa737 commented:

"Unkulunkulu akakuphe umsebenzi ke sis uvuse ikhaya, siyakubongela."

Sim said:

"The way she's looking and fixing you, she's proud of you shame ."

zikhali042 replied:

"Umama wathi evela nje wathi hhaaa ."

ayandamagubhelagc commented:

"Saze Sasha ngiyakubongela gal nkulunkulu akuvulele iminyango ukhuphule mndenwakho."

Lonely graduate dances in academic gown

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman posted a hilarious TikTok video showing herself wearing her graduation gown with pride and joy.

A TikTok video shared by @m.alebo__ shows her dancing and prancing all over her backyard while wearing her full graduation gown and attire.

In the post, she indicated that although she was lonely, the fact that she was educated and graduated would console and comfort her.

Source: Briefly News